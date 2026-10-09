NBA star Gilgeous-Alexander takes stake in Spanish soccer giant Atletico Madrid

Oklahoma City Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander listens while giving an interview during the NBA basketball team's media day Monday, Sept. 28, 2026, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Nate Billings)

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MADRID – NBA champion Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has joined the ownership group at Atletico Madrid, the Spanish top-flight club said Friday.

The Oklahoma City Thunder guard has become the latest North American sports star to take an interest in soccer, following the likes of LeBron James and Tom Brady.

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“This is a club with a long-standing presence at the top of European football, and I’m grateful for the opportunity to be part of its future,” Gilgeous-Alexander said.

Atletico said the partnership was “grounded in shared values: ambition, excellence and the belief that every result must be earned.”

James became a part-owner of the Fenway Sports Group in 2021, the conglomerate that owns the Boston Red Sox and iconic Premier League club Liverpool.

NFL great Brady is a minority owner of English second-tier team Birmingham.

Atletico did not reveal how big a stake 2025 NBA champion and back-to-back NBA MVP Gilgeous-Alexander had taken.

“His investment reflects an interest in the club’s long-term vision and international growth,” it said.

Atletico, second in the standings, visits La Liga rival Alaves on Saturday.

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