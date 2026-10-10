Adam Scott, Justin Thomas move into contention at the PGA Tour's Japan event

USA teams' Chris Gotterup, right, watches his ball miss the cup as International teams' Adam Scott, of Australia, looks on during a Presidents Cup golf tournament third round foursome match at Medinah Country Club, Saturday, Sept. 26, 2026, in Medinah, Ill. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

YOKOHAMA – Adam Scott and Justin Thomas moved into contention at the PGA Tour's Baycurrent Classic in Japan on Saturday, one stroke off the lead after three rounds at the Yokohama Country Club.

Scott, looking for his first PGA Tour win in six years, shot a 6-under 65 which included two eagles and Thomas a 67. They were tied for fourth.

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First-round leader Jacob Bridgeman (69) was in a tie for the third-round lead with Michael Brennan (65) and PGA Tour rookie Zach Bauchou (67) with 13-under 200 totals.

“You got to be pleased with that and something like that tomorrow might be enough,” Scott said of his 65. “It’s not a bad spot to be a few back. Hopefully we’ll be in for a great day.”

The PGA Tour’s lone stop in Asia features its strongest field of the FedEx Cup Fall series, with 13 of the 24 players who competed in the Presidents Cup two weeks ago at Medinah in the Chicago suburbs.

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