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Blue Jackets goalie Cam Talbot breaks NHL record by winning with 9th team

Associated Press

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Columbus Blue Jackets goalie Cam Talbot (33) blocks a shot by Pittsburgh Penguins center Sidney Crosby (87), next to Zach Werenski (8), in overtime of an NHL hockey game in Columbus, Ohio, Friday, Oct. 9, 2026. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Pittsburgh Penguins center Sidney Crosby leaps over Columbus Blue Jackets goalie Cam Talbot, bottom, as he celebrates a goal by teammate Evgeni Malkin in the third period of an NHL hockey game in Columbus, Ohio, Friday, Oct. 9, 2026. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Pittsburgh Penguins center Evgeni Malkin (71) scores on Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Cam Talbot (13) in the third period of an NHL hockey game in Columbus, Ohio, Friday, Oct. 9, 2026. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Columbus Blue Jackets goalie Cam Talbot (33) blocks a shot by Pittsburgh Penguins center Sidney Crosby (87), next to Zach Werenski (8), in overtime of an NHL hockey game in Columbus, Ohio, Friday, Oct. 9, 2026. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Cam Talbot became the first NHL goalie to win a game with nine teams by making 20 saves in the Columbus Blue Jackets' 3-2 shootout victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Friday night.

In his first season with Columbus, the 39-year-old Talbot denied all three of Pittsburgh's attempts in the shootout to break the previous record held by Curtis McElhinney, Sean Burke and Ron Tugnutt.

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Talbot, in his 13th NHL season, has also won games with the New York Rangers, Edmonton, Philadelphia, Calgary, Minnesota, Ottawa, Detroit and the Los Angeles Kings.

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This story makes a correction in the second paragraph to show that Columbus played Pittsburgh, not Chicago.

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Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.