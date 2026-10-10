Blue Jackets goalie Cam Talbot breaks NHL record by winning with 9th team

Columbus Blue Jackets goalie Cam Talbot (33) blocks a shot by Pittsburgh Penguins center Sidney Crosby (87), next to Zach Werenski (8), in overtime of an NHL hockey game in Columbus, Ohio, Friday, Oct. 9, 2026. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Cam Talbot became the first NHL goalie to win a game with nine teams by making 20 saves in the Columbus Blue Jackets' 3-2 shootout victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Friday night.

In his first season with Columbus, the 39-year-old Talbot denied all three of Pittsburgh's attempts in the shootout to break the previous record held by Curtis McElhinney, Sean Burke and Ron Tugnutt.

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Talbot, in his 13th NHL season, has also won games with the New York Rangers, Edmonton, Philadelphia, Calgary, Minnesota, Ottawa, Detroit and the Los Angeles Kings.

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This story makes a correction in the second paragraph to show that Columbus played Pittsburgh, not Chicago.

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