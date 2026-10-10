Blue Jackets goalie Cam Talbot breaks NHL record by winning with 9th team Columbus Blue Jackets goalie Cam Talbot (33) blocks a shot by Pittsburgh Penguins center Sidney Crosby (87), next to Zach Werenski (8), in overtime of an NHL hockey game in Columbus, Ohio, Friday, Oct. 9, 2026. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki) Pittsburgh Penguins center Sidney Crosby leaps over Columbus Blue Jackets goalie Cam Talbot, bottom, as he celebrates a goal by teammate Evgeni Malkin in the third period of an NHL hockey game in Columbus, Ohio, Friday, Oct. 9, 2026. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki) Pittsburgh Penguins center Evgeni Malkin (71) scores on Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Cam Talbot (13) in the third period of an NHL hockey game in Columbus, Ohio, Friday, Oct. 9, 2026. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Columbus Blue Jackets goalie Cam Talbot (33) blocks a shot by Pittsburgh Penguins center Sidney Crosby (87), next to Zach Werenski (8), in overtime of an NHL hockey game in Columbus, Ohio, Friday, Oct. 9, 2026. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Cam Talbot became the first NHL goalie to win a game with nine teams by making 20 saves in the Columbus Blue Jackets' 3-2 shootout victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Friday night.
In his first season with Columbus, the 39-year-old Talbot denied all three of Pittsburgh's attempts in the shootout to break the previous record held by Curtis McElhinney, Sean Burke and Ron Tugnutt.
Talbot, in his 13th NHL season, has also won games with the New York Rangers, Edmonton, Philadelphia, Calgary, Minnesota, Ottawa, Detroit and the Los Angeles Kings.
___
This story makes a correction in the second paragraph to show that Columbus played Pittsburgh, not Chicago.
___
See AP’s full NHL coverage here
Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Safety tips for sharing the road with semitrucks Safety tips for sharing the road with semitrucks Visit San Antonio's Tejano Museum! Visit San Antonio's Tejano Museum! Bee Attack Next Door, But This Fall Festival Is Still On Bee Attack Next Door, But This Fall Festival Is Still On THE SEC ON KSAT 12 THE SEC ON KSAT 12 KSAT talks Texas college mascots KSAT talks Texas college mascots KSAT shares the best Texas college rivalries KSAT shares the best Texas college rivalries Skin infection hits student athletes Skin infection hits student athletes New Braunfels weighs future of license plate readers New Braunfels weighs future of license plate readers Meet Dr. Helen Rodriguez Trías, the first Latina president of the American Health Association Meet Dr. Helen Rodriguez Trías, the first Latina president of the American Health Association Man sues Seaworld for negligence after getting injured on ride Man sues Seaworld for negligence after getting injured on ride 18 people escorted out, no arrests during Trump rally 18 people escorted out, no arrests during Trump rally Trump interrupted by protesters as he fights to rally Texas voters behind Paxton in US Senate race Trump interrupted by protesters as he fights to rally Texas voters behind Paxton in US Senate race Trump invokes Alamo heroes at San Antonio rally Trump invokes Alamo heroes at San Antonio rally State Senator Fires Back at Trump From Protest Line State Senator Fires Back at Trump From Protest Line President Trump takes the stage in San Antonio President Trump takes the stage in San Antonio President Trump arrives in San Antonio President Trump arrives in San Antonio Secret Service already on the ground in San Antonio ahead of Trump's Freeman Coliseum rally Secret Service already on the ground in San Antonio ahead of Trump's Freeman Coliseum rally Today is National Night Out, or Neighbors Together Today is National Night Out, or Neighbors Together Meet Jaime Escalante, a teacher who taught AP Calculus Meet Jaime Escalante, a teacher who taught AP Calculus Trump approves death by firing squad Trump approves death by firing squad Previous video Next video