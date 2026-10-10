Kamari Moulton runs for career-best 208 yards and 2 TDs as No. 20 Iowa beats Washington, 41-24

Iowa defensive back Zach Lutmer, right, tackled Washington quarterback Demond Williams Jr. during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Friday, Oct. 9, 2026, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

SEATTLE – Kamari Moulton ran for a career-high 208 yards on 26 carries and the Iowa defense held Washington to minus-3 yards rushing as the 20th-ranked Hawkeyes rolled to a 41-24 victory Friday night.

Jeremy Hecklinski, starting in place of injured Hawkeyes quarterback Hank Brown, threw for 202 yards and three touchdowns on 14-of-19 passing. Moulton averaged 8 yards per carry and scored twice against a struggling Huskies defense.

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“Being on the road, short week, you know, all kinds of reasons maybe we wouldn’t play well," Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said. "But give the guys a lot of credit, they did a great job all week.”

Iowa (5-1, 2-1 Big Ten) bolted to a 13-0 lead in the first quarter as Caden Buhr nailed field goals of 51 and 27 yards, and Moulton scored on a 56-yard touchdown run.

Hecklinski connected with tight end DJ Vonnahme twice in the second quarter for touchdown passes of 20 and 27 yards to make it 27-0.

Meanwhile, the Hawkeyes defense dominated UW early on, forcing punts on each of Washington’s first five drives while holding the Huskies (3-3, 0-3) to 95 yards of total offense in the first half.

UW totaled 14 yards on 18 plays during its first five drives before finally scoring on a 30-yard field goal from Tyler Robles with 1:56 left in the first half.

Huskies quarterback Demond Williams Jr. left after taking a hit on that second-quarter drive and went to the locker room for X-rays. He did not return, and Washington coach Jedd Fisch did not have an update after the game.

Elijah Brown entered late in the first half and gave the offense a spark, leading an eight-play, 75-yard drive to open the third quarter that ended with a 10-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Chris Lawson.

The Hawkeyes and Huskies each scored another touchdown in the third to make it 34-18 before Moulton scored his second TD on a 3-yard run with 12:06 left in the game.

Moulton's performance came one week after he was held to 27 yards on 11 carries against Ohio State.

“I definitely felt like I had a chip on my shoulder this game,” Moulton said. “Something to prove and knowing that we are very capable, me and the team and our O-line."

Brown connected with Mason James for a 3-yard touchdown pass on the final play of the game.

The win was Iowa's first in the Pacific Time Zone since the 2019 Holiday Bowl, and first on the West Coast since the Big Ten expanded in 2024.

The takeaway

Iowa: The Hawkeyes’ consistent defensive pressure made life miserable for Washington, as Iowa finished with six sacks and nine tackles for loss while shutting down the Huskies' ground game.

Washington: Brown breathed some life into the offense after Williams’ exit, going 28-of-39 for 251 yards passing and three touchdowns. Williams is the starter, but Brown appears ready for his chance if Williams misses time with an injury.

Up next

Iowa: After a bye week, the Hawkeyes visit Minnesota on Oct. 24.

Washington: Will visit Purdue next Friday.

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