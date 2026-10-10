Spain scores twice in the first 14 minutes to sink the USWNT 2-0 in a matchup of No. 1 vs. No. 2

Spain forward Eva Navarro celebrates her goal during the first half of an international friendly soccer match against the United States, Saturday, Oct. 10, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

WASHINGTON – For the first time in a while, the United States is not looking ahead to a Women's World Cup as defending champion.

This month, the Americans are getting a close-up look at who currently holds the crown.

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Patri Guijarro and Eva Navarro scored in the first 14 minutes, and Adriana Nanclares stopped a second-half penalty kick to lift Spain to a 2-0 victory over the U.S. on Saturday in a clash between the world's two top-ranked teams. It was the first of two meetings between reigning World Cup champion Spain and the reigning Olympic champion U.S.

“They're world champions for a reason," U.S. coach Emma Hayes said. “You're not going to just roll them over. But you can't give them a head start either.”

The two teams have also combined to win the last three World Cups. They'll play again Tuesday night near Philadelphia.

There were enough key players on the field Saturday to make this a decent preview of next year's World Cup, but some big names were absent, including three-time Ballon d’Or winner Aitana Bonmatí for top-ranked Spain and defenders Naomi Girma and Emily Sonnett for the United States.

Spain won this match not by passing circles around the U.S. or even by keeping the ball. Instead, it was a couple clinical strikes and strong goalkeeping that made the difference — and even a little physicality.

“Being physical in this kind of game is not negotiable,” Spain coach Sonia Bermúdez said through a translator.

Guijarro scored in the third minute with a brilliant strike from well outside the penalty area, beating goalkeeper Claudia Dickey. The second goal was a more obvious defensive breakdown. Salma Paralluelo's cross from the left wing found Navarro unmarked to volley home for a 2-0 lead.

“Playing a team like Spain, the best in the world, is such a huge test for us,” U.S. defender Emily Fox said. “They were very efficient in their attack, and they only needed two chances.”

The U.S. created its share of opportunities. Alyssa Thompson managed to round Nanclares, but a defender blocked her shot. Then Nanclares made a wonderful save, deflecting Sophia Wilson's long-distance effort off the crossbar.

The Americans had the better of the chances in the second half. Trinity Rodman started making more of an impact on the left wing, and she appeared to have assisted on a goal by Wilson, but it was disallowed for offside after a video review. VAR later gave the U.S. a penalty, but Lily Yohannes' shot was low and to the left, and Nanclares was able to make a diving save.

Hayes pointed out some of the statistical dominance the U.S. enjoyed, but blamed the result on poor execution, not bad luck.

“Unlucky is being struck by lightning,” she said.

Spain went down to 10 players toward the end when Athenea del Castillo received a red card after appearing to pull an American player's hair. But there wasn't enough time for the U.S. to do much with the advantage.

Mallory Swanson entered the game for the U.S. in the 66th minute, her first appearance with the national team in more than 700 days. She had taken time off for parental leave.

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See AP’s full soccer coverage here