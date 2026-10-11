Jayden Daniels and Commanders settle for 27-27 tie with Giants after botching final play of OT

New York Giants' Dru Phillips (22) tackles Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) as he runs past Darius Alexander (91) and Arvell Reese (52) during the second half of an NFL football game in Landover, Md., Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)

LANDOVER, Md. – Jayden Daniels took off on an ill-advised scramble in the closing seconds of overtime with the Commanders in field goal range and Washington was unable to stop the clock before time expired, settling for a 27-27 tie with the New York Giants on Sunday after both teams made critical mistakes in the extra period.

Washington (1-3-1) got the ball with 2 minutes left in OT when Daron Payne stripped the ball from Cam Skattebo with the Giants in range for a game-ending field goal. Daniels quickly moved the Commanders to the Giants 24, but with 12 seconds left and Washington with no timeouts, he held onto the ball and went down for no gain. Washington lined up in a bid to spike the ball but the clock ticked down to zero, and coach Dan Quinn ripped off his headset in disgust.

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The Commanders had a two-touchdown lead in the fourth quarter before Jameis Winston led a furious comeback for the NFC East-leading Giants (3-1-1). He connected with Isaiah Likely for a 17-yard touchdown midway through the fourth quarter — Likely's second TD catch of the game — and then found Malik Nabers for the tying score, also from 17 yards out, with 1:43 left.

Winston finished with 326 yards passing and three TDs. Daniels threw for 199 yards and rushed for 103 yards and two TDs while wearing a brace on his left elbow in his first game back since he dislocated the elbow for the second time in Week 2.

On a rainy, dreary day at Northwest Stadium, the Giants struggled offensively in the first half but found their groove late as Winston led New York to scores on four consecutive possessions.

But the Giants also made too many mistakes to come away with the win. New York's kicking issues became a massive problem, as Dominic Zvada made just two of his five field-goal attempts.

Meantime, the Giants' defense couldn't contain the scrambling Daniels, who rushed for two touchdowns in the second half — a 38-yard scamper in the third quarter that made it 19-6 and a 26-yard run in the fourth that gave the Commanders a seemingly comfortable 27-13 lead.

But the Giants rallied behind Winston and his two top targets, Nabers (11 catches for 121 yards and a TD) and Likely (11 receptions for 94 yards and the two scores). On his second TD, Likely had the ball punched out just after he crossed the goal line, and the score was awarded after a replay review.

After Nabers' touchdown, the Commanders had one last chance to win in regulation, but their drive stalled at midfield.

The Commanders opened the game with a four-play drive that included two passes by Daniels that covered 34 yards, a scramble by the elusive QB and a 33-yard touchdown run by Jacory Croskey-Merritt.

Washington's Drew Stevens missed the extra point. He kicked two first-half field goals, while the Giants missed two field goals of their own to trail 12-3 at halftime.

Injuries

Giants: RT Jermaine Eluemunor had to be carried off the field with a left calf injury. CB Colton Hood was injured on a kickoff late in the third quarter and had to be helped off the field. He was evaluated for a concussion. S Tyler Nubin was helped off the field in the fourth with a neck injury.

Washington WR Terry McLaurin returned after missing last week's game with a hamstring injury, finishing with four catches for 62 yards.

Up next

Giants: Host New Orleans next Sunday.

Commanders: Visit San Francisco on Monday, Oct. 19.

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