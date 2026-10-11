Scholar Athlete of the Week: Esther Royal-Priest, Cornerstone Christian School

SAN ANTONIO – Meet KSAT 12’s newest Scholar Athlete of the Week: Esther Royal-Priest of Cornerstone Christian School.

Esther is a two-year member of the varsity volleyball team. She’s also the team captain of her club volleyball team.

Esther’s a member of the National Honor Society, the Science National Honor Society, the Spanish National Honor Society and the Math National Honor Society. She also performs community service through Cornerstone Church and through a mission trip to Peru.

She maintains a 4.1 grade point average and is ranked in the top six percent of her class.

Esther is committed to playing collegiate volleyball for Colgate University, where she will major in neuroscience.