Broncos keep Chargers winless with key stop that fuels 4th-quarter rally in 23-17 win

Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix waves to fans after the Broncos defeated the Los Angeles Chargers during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – Jim Harbaugh is blaming the winless Los Angeles Chargers’ latest loss on himself.

The Bolts blew a seven-point lead in the fourth quarter, when the Denver Broncos scored the final 13 points, including a tiebreaking 19-yard field goal from Wil Lutz with 5:07 remaining, in a 23-17 win Sunday.

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Los Angeles quarterback Justin Herbert failed to pick up a first down on a crucial fourth-and-1 try early in the fourth, and the Broncos capitalized by tying the score at 17-all and dominating the rest of the way.

“It was the wrong decision,” Harbaugh said after the Chargers dropped to 0-5 for the first time since 2003. “Can’t think of a time where I’ve ever been more mad at myself.”

The failed fourth-down conversion sent the Chargers spiraling, with Herbert’s fumble and interception leaving them one of three winless teams in the league. He tied his career record with a turnover in five consecutive games.

“When I saw them gap down, I felt like I should call timeout out there and punt the ball,” Harbaugh said. “Right now, the only thing I can think of is that I screwed that up.”

Lutz’s go-ahead kick came with 5:07 remaining, and his 36-yarder with 1:08 left extended the lead for the Broncos (3-2), who had plenty of orange-clad fans in the stands cheering their first win at SoFi Stadium since 2023.

Denver earned its first division win coach Sean Payton calling the plays. He took those duties away from offensive coordinator Davis Webb earlier in the week. The Broncos won without injured cornerbacks Pat Surtain II (ankle) and Riley Moss (ribs).

“There were some things that were good,” Payton said, “and then specifically staying on the field and just converting four or five more third downs. You know, just I’ve got to be a little bit better, too.”

Denver quarterback Bo Nix called the play calling switch “smooth,” adding, “It was a collaboration.”

The Chargers came in with a decimated offensive line that featured four rookies trying to protect Herbert, who was 14 of 24 for 121 yards passing with a touchdown and an interception while getting sacked five times.

The stuffed run on fourth-and-1 might have been bigger than all the sacks.

“Got to find a way to get a yard and I didn’t do that,” a curt Herbert said. “It’s on me to go get a yard. I have complete faith in our guys and myself, and it’s on us to go get a yard and convert.”

Jake Slaughter, one of the four rookie linemen, said, “We’re just going to keep swinging.”

Courtland Sutton caught a 5-yard touchdown pass from Nix, tying the score at 17 midway through the fourth. The Broncos got the ball back after stopping Herbert short, and the Chargers sputtered the rest of the way.

The ensuing LA drive fell apart when Herbert got sacked for an 8-yard loss at his 24-yard line by Zach Allen, who forced a fumble that was recovered by Que Robinson.

After Lutz’s go-ahead field goal, Herbert fumbled but recovered, then scrambled up the middle for a 12-yard gain before getting intercepted by Brandon Jones on fourth down.

The Chargers took a 17-10 lead late in the third quarter on Kimani Vidal’s 42-yard TD run the first play after Tuli Tuipulotu forced and recovered a fumble when Nix tried to scramble.

Nix was 16 of 27 for 123 yards and a TD.

The Chargers tied the game 10-all on Hayden Rucci’s first career TD, a 7-yard pass from Herbert in the third. Playing his 100th career game, Herbert set up the score with a quarterback sweep. With Charlie Kolar blocking, Herbert ran 23 yards to the Denver 7 for the first down.

The Broncos took a 7-0 lead in the first quarter after Kolar’s first career fumble. After a face mask penalty by the Chargers, J.K. Dobbins scored a 2-yard TD — his first rushing score of the season.

The Chargers cut the lead to 7-3 on Cameron Dicker’s 42-yard field goal in the second quarter.

Lutz’s 42-yard field goal gave Denver a 10-3 lead on its next possession, when Harbaugh twice unsuccessfully challenged calls, making him 16 of 45 on challenges in his NFL career.

Injuries

Broncos: S Talanoa Hufanga (ankle) went out in the third quarter and did not return.

Chargers: WR Tre’ Harris went out in the third quarter. ... LB Bud Dupree (neck) left in the second quarter and did not return.

Up next

Broncos: Host Seattle on Thursday.

Chargers: Visit AFC West-leading Kansas City on Sunday.

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This story correct a previous version to show the Chargers are off to their first 0-5 start since 2003, not 2023.

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