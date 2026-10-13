Jaguars LT Anton Harrison to have arthroscopic knee surgery and will miss weeks, maybe months

Jacksonville Jaguars offensive tackle Anton Harrison (77) is driven from the field after an injury during an NFL football game against Philadelphia Eagles in London, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026. (AP Photo/Ian Walton)

Jacksonville Jaguars left tackle Anton Harrison will have arthroscopic surgery on his right knee when the team returns from London and will miss at least four games.

The Jaguars (4-1) placed Harrison on injured reserve Tuesday, ruling him out for Sunday's game against Houston (1-4) at Wembley Stadium as well as AFC matchups against Indianapolis, Baltimore and Tennessee. His recovery timetable will be determined by what doctors find during the scope.

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Backup Walker Little, who has started 39 games over six seasons with Jacksonville, is expected to replace Harrison in the lineup.

Harrison has started 53 games for the Jaguars since they selected him 27th overall in the 2023 NFL draft. The former Oklahoma standout moved from right tackle to left tackle this season in hopes of improving Jacksonville's run game, which ranks 14th and is up from 20th in 2025.

Harrison injured his knee early in the third quarter of last Sunday's 19-17 victory over Philadelphia at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Harrison spun on the field turf to make a block and twisted his knee when he planted his right leg. He was eventually carted to the locker room and had tests Monday.

“It was a weird play,” coach Liam Coen said. “He was trying to block on the turnback, and it just tweaked on him a little bit.”

It's the first major injury for Jacksonville this season. Coen's team has been one of the healthiest in the league through five games.

Long snapper Ross Matiscik injured his right shoulder against the Eagles, and the Jaguars signed veteran Jacob Bobenmoyer to the practice squad to fill in for him. Bobenmoyer flew to London on Monday. The Jags also promoted safety Kaevon Merriweather to the active roster.

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