KSAT 12 Game of the Week: Steele, Judson clash in District 27-6A rivalry

The Steele Knights will host the Judson Rockets in a District 27-6A contest Friday night, Oct. 16, at Lehnhoff Stadium. It’s KSAT 12’s Game of the Week, with kickoff set for 7:30 p.m.

Steele enters the matchup 4-1-1 overall and 3-0 in district play, tied for first place with East Central. The Knights are embracing the intensity of this classic neighborhood rivalry. Steele and Judson are separated by just about 6 miles on FM 78.

“Yeah, we’re really fired up,” Steele quarterback DJ Green said. “We know some guys over there so it’s going to be a fun game. There’s obviously fuel in it because we know those people, so it’s going to be fun.”

Judson is coming off a tough 43-42 loss to Pieper, the Rockets’ first district setback of the season. Sitting at 2-3 overall and 2-1 in district play, Judson is firmly in the hunt for a playoff berth and ready to take on the Knights.

“Honestly, it’s kind of like the Wagner game,” said Judson senior defensive back Myles Wisdom. “We’re all cool with each other, but when it comes down to the field, we can’t be friends right now. It’s going to be a good fun time and we’re here to win.”

Steele leads the all-time varsity head-to-head football series against Judson, 12-4, according to MaxPreps. The Knights have won the last five meetings in the series.

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