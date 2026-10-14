Shohei Ohtani at No. 6, a lone single, and the Dodgers staring at elimination

Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani reacts to being walked during the sixth inning of Game 3 of baseball's National League Championship Series between the Milwaukee Brewers and the Los Angeles Dodgers, Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

LOS ANGELES – Slumping Shohei Ohtani singled after being dropped to sixth in the order for the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose 6-2 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers in the National League Championship Series put them on the brink of postseason elimination on Wednesday night.

It's the lowest the left-handed hitting Ohtani has hit since joining the Dodgers three years ago on a $700 million, 10-year contract. Manager Dave Roberts wanted to alternate right- and left-handed hitters throughout the lineup against Milwaukee's left-handed starter Robert Gasser.

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”Shohei’s all on board," Roberts said before the game. “Whatever it takes to win.”

It wasn't enough, and now the two-time defending World Series champions trail 3-0 in the best-of-seven series.

Ohtani flied out in the second, got hit by a pitch in the fourth and walked in the sixth before singling with two outs in the eighth. The Dodgers had runners on base in all but three innings.

“We’re just not getting those timely hits,” Roberts said afterward. “We’ve had some opportunities with guys on base, but can’t get that hit.”

Ohtani, the designated hitter, is typically atop the order, but Roberts has dropped him lower during a slump that has extended into the postseason. Ohtani has been struggling with left knee and right biceps issues for a few months, and said before the National League Division Series that he's not 100% healthy.

During his six years with the Los Angeles Angels, Ohtani started games batting sixth or lower 19 times, all during the 2020 season or earlier.

Ohtani is hitting .182 (4 for 22) over seven postseason games. He has seven strikeouts, four walks and one stolen base with no home runs, no RBIs and an OPS of .533.

He hasn’t homered since Aug. 18 at Colorado.

“I couldn’t imagine really kind of having the expectations that he has and falling short in a way that it’s not normal for him,” teammate Mookie Betts said before the game. “Then having to come back and be present in this postseason knowing how important he is to the boys.”

Roberts said he saw a more focused Ohtani during off-day batting practice Tuesday.

“He was determined, and that’s an understatement,” the manager said. “He was here late last night working on his swing, out with the guys and talking about things on how we're going to beat these guys.”

Dodgers pitcher Tyler Glasnow, set to start Game 4 on Thursday, said Ohtani's demeanor doesn't deviate regardless of how well he's performing.

“I think most people put in that situation, you’d have a lot more emotional volatility, so it’s just impressive to see him just be a good dude always,” Glasnow said. “I don’t think he needs reassurance or anything. He’s confident in himself. It’s just business as usual and a lot of smiles and the same laugh.”

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