Tivy outlasts Davenport in five sets to take district lead
The Tivy volleyball team came out on top in a five-set district showdown against Davenport on breast cancer awareness night at the Wolves Den.
Both teams entered the match 5-1 in district play and tied with Wimberley for first place, setting the stage for a high-stakes District 27-4A matchup.
The match opened with both teams trading big defensive stops and offensive runs. Tivy took the first set 25-20 before Davenport responded with back-to-back wins, 25-23 and 25-21, to take a 2-1 lead.
Tivy rallied from there, controlling the fourth set 25-15 and closing out the match with a 15-10 win in the fifth.
With the victory, Tivy moved ahead in the District 27-4A race as the regular season continues with two weeks remaining.
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About the Author Mary Rominger headshot
Mary Rominger is KSAT 12 Sports' first full-time female sports anchor and reporter.
She came to San Antonio from Mankato, Minn., where she worked as a weekend sports anchor at KEYC News Now. She has a journalism degree from Iowa State University and grew up in Southern California.
Mary enjoys golfing, sports and finding new spots around town.
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