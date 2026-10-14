Tivy outlasts Davenport in five sets to take district lead

The Tivy volleyball team came out on top in a five-set district showdown against Davenport on breast cancer awareness night at the Wolves Den.

Both teams entered the match 5-1 in district play and tied with Wimberley for first place, setting the stage for a high-stakes District 27-4A matchup.

The match opened with both teams trading big defensive stops and offensive runs. Tivy took the first set 25-20 before Davenport responded with back-to-back wins, 25-23 and 25-21, to take a 2-1 lead.

Tivy rallied from there, controlling the fourth set 25-15 and closing out the match with a 15-10 win in the fifth.

With the victory, Tivy moved ahead in the District 27-4A race as the regular season continues with two weeks remaining.

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