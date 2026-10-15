‘Dream come true’: UTSA athletes excited for new basketball and volleyball facility

SAN ANTONIO – UTSA Athletics has officially opened its Basketball & Volleyball Training Center, providing the Roadrunners’ men’s basketball, women’s basketball and volleyball programs with a dedicated practice facility for the first time.

For years, coaches used the planned building as a key recruiting tool. Now, the athletes who heard those pitches are finally training inside it.

“Coach Karen Aston has been talking to us about this facility since I was in high school being recruited,” said senior women’s basketball forward Idara Udo. “Now that it’s finally here, it’s a dream come true.”

The center features two full-sized NCAA practice courts, locker rooms, team lounges, a weight room, an athletic training area with hydrotherapy and hyperbaric chambers, meeting rooms and coaches’ offices. It also includes a podcast studio and content center to help athletes create content and build their personal brands in the NIL era.

“I was blown away, first of all, by how beautiful it is,” Aston said. “That was a selling point to Idara and every other basketball player that we’ve recruited — that you’re going to have a new practice facility, you’re going to have something really great to call your own.”

For athletes who have been with the program for several years, the opening holds special significance.

“Being a super senior, I’ve been here since day one,” said redshirt senior guard Maya Linton. “Seeing it build and the process of all this coming together is just amazing.”

“This allows us to be free and be flexible,” said UTSA volleyball senior middle blocker Ledisi Kpea. “Having a facility that’s just dedicated to men’s and women’s basketball and volleyball.”

That flexibility ranks among the biggest changes. The three programs will no longer need to coordinate practice times around one another at the Convocation Center.

For UTSA’s athletes and coaches, the facility’s greatest impact is clear: It gives them their own space to train, recover, meet and grow without sharing schedules with other teams.

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