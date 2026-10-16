Asian Cup in Saudi Arabia stays on track as safety fears grow amid Middle East conflict

This image from CCTV video released by Saudi Arabia's Media Ministry shows passengers taking cover as flames and smoke fill part of King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, during what authorities described as a strike at the airport on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2026. (Saudi Media Ministry via AP)

SEOUL – Asian Cup organizers insisted Friday that the continental soccer championship set to be held in Saudi Arabia in early 2027 remains on track despite a wave of missile and drone attacks on the host country in recent days.

The Saudi organizing committee issued a statement Friday saying it is continuing to coordinate closely with the Asian Football Confederation. The tournament is scheduled for Jan. 7-Feb. 5.

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“Preparations across all organizational and operational areas are progressing according to the approved schedule, including work on venues, facilities and supporting services,” Saudi organizers said. “The focus remains on delivering a world-class tournament experience for participating teams, fans and media from across Asia, while bringing the continent together through football.”

South Korea’s Professional Footballers’ Association had earlier expressed concerns following a series of attacks on the Asian Cup host country by Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi rebels.

“The continued military tensions and security instability in the Middle East are issues that can never be taken lightly,” Lee Keun-ho, head of the South Korean player union, said in a statement. “The safety of our national team, as well as all players participating in the Asian Cup, is a serious concern.”

At least 19 people, including foreigners, have been killed in more than a week of Houthi attacks targeting the Riyadh international airport, the headquarters of Saudi oil giant Aramco and other aviation, oil and military facilities across the kingdom.

South Korea, a World Cup semifinalist in 2002, is set to open against Yemen on Jan. 10 but only if, Lee added, it was deemed safe to do so.

“No competition’s value can take precedence over the lives and safety of players and football fans,” he said. “If safety cannot be sufficiently guaranteed, all possibilities — including whether the tournament should be held — must be carefully reviewed.”

An AFC Champions League game between Cristiano Ronaldo 's Al-Nassr and Uzbekistan’s Neftchi Fergana was delayed on Monday in Riyadh after Saudi Arabia's Civil Defense issued a security alert.

Asian Football Confederation President Sheikh Salman bin Ibrahim Al Khalifa told media in Zurich this week that — if necessary — the Asian Cup could be postponed by one year.

“We can wait until the end of November” to make a decision, Salman said. “Things can change very quickly for better or worse in the region, and it is a question of seeing what happens.”

“If we need to make a decision, then we will, but we could move it back a year to 2028 if we need to.”

Several sports events that were set to be held in Saudi Arabia this year have been moved or canceled. The WTA Finals, the season-ending event in women's tennis, was moved from Riyadh to Indian Wells, California.

On Friday, a BMX cycling qualifying event in Saudi Arabia for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics was canceled, the International Cycling Union said.

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