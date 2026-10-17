Eagles QB Jalen Hurts placed on injured reserve with blood clot in his calf

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) stands on the field during an NFL football game against Jacksonville Jaguars in London, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

PHILADELPHIA – Quarterback Jalen Hurts was placed on injured reserve Saturday, two days after the Philadelphia Eagles revealed he has a blood clot in his calf.

Hurts will miss at least four games and it's uncertain when he will be cleared to resume playing.

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Hurts was initially ruled out Thursday for the Eagles' upcoming game against Carolina. The Eagles said then that Hurts was injured when he took a cleat to his calf area on Oct. 4 against the Los Angeles Rams.

Hurts informed the medical staff of the injury after practice on Oct. 8. The Super Bowl 59 MVP was back at practice the next day before the team left for London to play Jacksonville.

“Out of an abundance of caution, an ultrasound was performed on Saturday (Oct. 10) following the team’s flight to London and walk-through,” the Eagles said in Thursday's statement. “The ultrasound revealed a superficial blood clot. Our medical staff and doctors in London reviewed the results and concluded that activity and mobility were important and that Jalen could safely play. Doctors recommended a follow-up ultrasound within 72 hours of the game and the return flight to Philadelphia.”

Tanner McKee, a fourth-year pro who was drafted in the sixth round in 2023, will replace Hurts. He'll make his third career start for the Eagles (2-3) against the Panthers (2-2) on Sunday. McKee started in Week 18 in 2024 and 2025 after Philadelphia had locked up a playoff berth.

Rookie Cole Payton, a fifth-round pick, will be the backup. The Eagles signed QB Joe Milton off the Cowboys' practice squad on Friday.

Hurts hadn't missed more than two games in a season since becoming the full-time starter in 2021. He's led the Eagles to five straight playoff appearances, three NFC East titles and two Super Bowl appearances, beating the Chiefs 40-22 two years ago.

Hurts is the latest starter sidelined for Philadelphia, which has played without star running back Saquon Barkley, No. 1 receiver DeVonta Smith and offensive linemen Lane Johnson, Cam Jurgens and Landon Dickerson. Johnson retired last week and Jurgens was traded to Baltimore a day later. Smith is expected to return Sunday, but Dickerson will miss the game.

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