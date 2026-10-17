No. 4 Ohio State holds off No. 5 Indiana for 19-15 victory but loses QB Julian Sayin to injury

Indiana running back Turbo Richard (1) falls into the end zone to score while being hit by Ohio State cornerback Jay Timmons (25) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 17, 2026, in Bloomington, Ind. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – No. 4 Ohio State got the victory it craved. It just came at a hefty price — the loss of starting quarterback Julian Sayin for several weeks with an injured right arm.

Sayin threw a 38-yard touchdown pass to Jeremiah Smith on fourth-and-1 early in the fourth quarter before leaving, and the Buckeyes held on Saturday for a 19-15 victory over No. 5 Indiana when wide receiver Nick Marsh's left foot came down out of bounds on what would have been the go-ahead score for the Hoosiers with 1:02 to go.

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The defending national champions had won 22 straight overall and 19 in a row at home, the two longest active streaks in the Football Bowl Subdivision. The Buckeyes (6-1, 4-0 Big Ten) also got a measure of revenge for last December's loss to the Hoosiers in the league's title game.

“I don’t have a ton of details, but it looks like Julian will be out several weeks,” said Buckeyes coach Ryan Day, who described the game as wild and hard to put into words. “When the ball was in the air (to Marsh), I started thinking about getting a 2-minute drill ready to go.”

Instead, the Buckeyes simply ran out the clock.

But the Hoosiers (6-1, 3-1 Big Ten) sure didn't go down easily.

After Smith's score gave the Buckeyes a 19-7 lead, Josh Hoover returned from a right arm injury, led the Hoosiers down the field and capped the 75-yard drive with a 19-yard TD pass to Marsh and a 2-point conversion pass to Turbo Richard to cut the deficit to 19-15 with 10:30 left.

Hoover got one last chance after Sayin's departure and quickly got the Hoosiers into position for a second straight fourth-quarter comeback. But as the wide open Marsh sprinted toward the front corner of the end zone for the catch, his left foot came down on the white paint. Marsh knew it, putting his hands on his helmet as the crowd roared and the stadium fireworks went off.

Marsh did not speak to reporters following the game.

Indiana coach Curt Cignetti suffered his first home loss in three seasons in the first top five game ever played at Memorial Stadium.

“That was our blitz check,” Cignetti said. “We had it, we just didn't make it happen. This one is a tough one to swallow.”

While the Buckeyes were relieved to hang on, they weren't celebrating long with Sayin hurting.

“We’ll regroup,” Day said, referring to who will lead the Buckeyes in Sayin’s absence. “This is bigger than one person. Obviously, you don’t want to see him get hurt. If Luke is in there, we may have to do things a little differently, but we’ve got a bye week to put our heads together and figure that out.”

While the game lived up to the hype, the quarterbacks did not.

Sayin was 15 of 29 for 235 yards with two interceptions for the second straight week before getting hurt. Hoover was 20 of 40 for 296 yards with one TD and one lost fumble, his first turnover of the year. Charlie Becker caught nine passes for 165 yards.

Smith also had an uncharacteristic day, catching only four passes for 68 yards.

“We remember what happened Dec. 6,” Smith said, referring to the Big Ten title game. “And we knew we had to come out here and win today.”

The Takeaway

Ohio State: It's unclear what will happen next for the Buckeyes. Freshman Luke Fahey finished the game but looked sped up, at times, in his first significant action. The Buckeyes still managed to snap a three-game losing streak against top 10 foes. Whether they'll move up in the AP Top 25 will depend on what voters think about the quarterback situation.

Indiana: The Hoosiers played uncharacteristically poorly Saturday. After losing no fumbles in 1,487 snaps since the 2025 season opener, they lost two early in the third quarter. They held Smith largely in check but still gave up the one score. They certainly will fall in the rankings, the question is how far.

A champions' ride

Cignetti drove the pace car in May's Indianapolis 500 and on Saturday five-time IndyCar champ Alex Palou returned the favor by replacing Hoosier the Bison in the pregame IndyCar drive.

That tradition began this season, and while Cignetti bemoaned the fact Indiana missed out on so many opportunities, the Hoosiers can take a message from the Spaniard's dominant six-season run. Palou didn't win every race this year as he defended his title.

“The sun comes up tomorrow and we've got to get ready for Michigan,” Cignetti said.

Up next

Ohio State: Has a well-timed bye week before visiting No. 19 Southern California on Oct. 31.

Indiana: Will try to win two straight over Michigan for the first time since 1958-59 when it heads to Ann Arbor next weekend.

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