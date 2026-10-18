Skip to main content
Clear icon
67º
Join Insider for Free
BREAKING NEWS

Sports

Diego Gomez scores from halfway line for Brighton to revive memories of David Beckham's famous goal

Associated Press

Brighton's Diego Gomez, center, celebrates scoring during the English Premier League soccer match between Brighton and Hove Albion and Crystal Palace in Brighton, England, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2026. (Gareth Fuller/PA via AP) (Gareth Fuller, the Press Association)

BRIGHTON – Diego Gomez did a Beckham.

Collecting the ball near the halfway line, the Brighton midfielder advanced just inside Crystal Palace's half and launched a 50-meter shot over stranded goalkeeper Walter Benitez and into the net for a spectacular goal in the seventh minute of the Premier League match at Amex Stadium on Sunday.

Recommended Videos

The Paraguay international's shot revived memories of a strike from a similar range from David Beckham when playing for Manchester United against Wimbledon on the opening day of the 1996-97 Premier League season.

It remains one of English soccer’s most famous goals and thrusted Beckham into the global spotlight.

Gomez's goal put Brighton 2-0 ahead against its biggest rival — and the team went 3-0 up three minutes later before running out a 5-0 winner.

___

See AP’s full soccer coverage here

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.