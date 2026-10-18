No. 3 Miami hangs on to beat Florida State, 43-35 in a double-overtime thriller

Miami wide receiver Malachi Toney (1) scores a touchdown past Florida State defensive back Ja'bril Rawls (6) during the second overtime overtime of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 17, 2026, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Miami beat its archrival — and staked a claim to moving atop the AP Top 25 for the first time since 2002.

Darian Mensah threw for 326 yards and three touchdowns, the last of them a 3-yarder to Malachi Toney in the second overtime, and No. 3 Miami held on to beat archrival Florida State 43-35 in a back-and-forth classic on Saturday night.

Recommended Videos

Toney had 11 catches for 154 yards and two scores, plus threw a 2-point conversion pass to Cooper Barkate after his OT score for Miami (6-0, 4-0 Atlantic Coast Conference). Bryce Fitzgerald sealed the win with an end-zone interception for the Hurricanes on the final play.

No. 1 Georgia lost to Auburn and No. 2 Notre Dame lost to BYU, making Saturday the first instance of the nation's two top-ranked teams falling on the same regular season day since Nov. 17, 2012, according to Sportradar.

That clears a path for Miami to be No. 1 when the new poll comes out Sunday.

Mensah completed 23 of 34 passes for Miami, which has now won seven of its last 10 games against the Seminoles. Javian Mallory rushed for 108 yards and two touchdowns, including one in the first OT and Mark Fletcher Jr. added a rushing score for the Hurricanes.

“That was something else,” Mensah said in the televised on-field interview.

Ashton Daniels threw for 298 yards and four touchdowns for Florida State (3-4, 1-3). Duce Robinson had a pair of TD catches late, including a 75-yarder that tied the game with 2:49 left in regulation and a 20-yard score to open the first overtime.

The Seminoles lost top rusher Ousmane Kromah late in the first half with a left leg injury. Florida State appeared to give itself a chance when Daniels connected on a fourth-and-21, 36-yard heave that would have made it 43-41 — only to have the play called back by holding.

The next play was an even-longer heave into a maze of bodies in the end zone, called an interception before going to review. Fitzgerald was ruled to have come down with the ball, and the Hurricanes stormed the field in celebration.

The entire game saw one team going up by a TD, then the other team coming back to tie it.

Miami had leads of 7-0 and 14-7; FSU tied the game both times. FSU went up 21-14; Miami answered to tie that time. The Hurricanes went back on top; FSU answered. FSU scored first in overtime; Miami answered.

In the end, Florida State ran out of answers.

“Florida State does an awesome job of coming out fast,” Mensah said. “We did an awesome job of just rallying.”

The takeaway

Florida State: The Seminoles’ loss last week at Louisville was sparked by a fourth-and-2 stop near the goal line, and Florida State had two such fourth-down misfires from inside the Miami 5 on Saturday. In the end, not kicking field goals in those situations proved costly.

Miami: Mensah had gone 153 passes to start his Miami career without throwing an interception, a streak that ended when he tried to force one to Barkate in the end zone during the third quarter. Ashlynd Barker made the interception for Florida State, preserving what was then a 14-14 tie.

Up next

Florida State: Host Clemson on Oct. 31.

Miami: Host Pitt on Oct. 24.

___

Sign up for Top 25 poll alerts here, visit the Top 25 here and see AP’s full college football coverage here.