NFL suspends Bills safety Gardner-Johnson for 1 game for spitting at Raiders

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) makes a catch in front of Buffalo Bills safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson (22) during an NFL football game in Las Vegas, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2026. (AP Photo/David Becker)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. – The NFL on Monday suspended Buffalo Bills safety C.J. Gardiner-Johnson for one game without pay for spitting in the direction of Las Vegas Raiders players on the field during a game a day earlier.

Gardiner-Johnson was ejected late in the second quarter for unsportsmanlike conduct following an exchange with a group of Raiders players, including tight end Brock Bowers.

Recommended Videos

In issuing the suspension, the league cited its rule applying to “any act which is contrary to the generally understood principles of sportsmanship.”

With Buffalo (5-1) entering its bye week, Gardiner-Johnson’s suspension will begin on Oct. 26 and run through Nov. 2, a day after the Bills host the Baltimore Ravens. The player has the right to appeal the suspension.

Gardner-Johnson apologized to his teammates immediately following Buffalo’s 33-30 win, and has since posted a note on social media apologizing to fans.

“I owe my teammates an apology and to be a man about it,” Gardner-Johnson said following the game.

“You got to understand that as a grown man you can’t be doing (stuff) like that in a game,” he added. “As a vet, I’ll be better. I’ll take my consequences as it is, handle it like a man and move on.”

The 28-year-old won a Super Bowl with the 2024 Philadelphia Eagles and is on his sixth team in eight seasons, and signed a one-year contract with Buffalo in March.

Coach Joe Brady referred to Gardner-Johnson's spitting act as being “inexcusable," and said he's discussed the matter privately with the player.

“It can't happen. That's not what we're about. That's not what the game of football is about, and he knows that,” Brady said.

Gardner-Johnson arrived in Buffalo with an established reputation of being a noted trash-talker and as someone who has on occasion crossed the line with illegal hits.

“I don't need a roster of everybody being the same person,” Brady said. “Obviously, he crossed the line yesterday and that can't happen. It won't happen again. Personality-wise, I'm not afraid to have people who are going to try to toe the line in everything they do.”

Also, the Bills are bringing back a familiar face with cornerback Tre'Davious White agreeing to sign to the team's practice squad, a person with knowledge of discussions told The Associated Press. The person spoke on the condition of anonymity because the signing has not been announced.

The 31-year-old White returns for what would be a third stint in Buffalo, and provide the Bills secondary with some much-needed experience. White was selected by Buffalo in the first round of the 2017 draft, and spent his first seven seasons with the Bills before his career was derailed by injuries.

After splitting the 2024 season between the Rams and Baltimore, he re-signed with the Bills and had 16 starts last season. He didn't rule out another return to Buffalo after completing his one-year contract last season.

___

See AP’s full NFL coverage here