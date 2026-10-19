Spurs say Tobias Harris will miss season opener against OKC due to injury

SAN ANTONIO – One of San Antonio’s newest additions to the Spurs will not play the team’s season opener this week, according to head coach Mitch Johnson.

Johnson said Tobias Harris, 34, is not ready to play tomorrow, coming off a left calf strain he suffered during training camp a couple of weeks ago.

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At the time, Johnson said the Spurs wouldn’t push for him to play in game one of the season.

On Monday, Johnson sounded optimistic about Harris playing soon but confirmed he’s out against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday.

“He still needs some more progression on the court,” Johnson said. “He’s progressing well. We feel really good about it.”

Harris signed a two-year $31 million deal over the summer to play to fill an important position with the Spurs. The forward was drafted in 2011 and helped lead the Detroit Pistons to a one-seed in the Eastern Conference, scoring 13.3 points per game and shooting 36.8% from 3-point range during the 2025-2026 season.

Additionally, Spurs first round rookie Jayden Quaintance, 19, is listed as out against the Thunder on an injury report. He underwent surgery on his right knee in July and continues to recover.

KSAT Sports will air a Spurs season tip-off special starting at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday live from the Frost Bank Center. Catch all the excitement live on KSAT 12, KSAT Plus and KSAT.com.

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