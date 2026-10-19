UIW Cardinals defeat UTRGV Vaqueros 41-16

SAN ANTONIO – The UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros were in the Alamo City on Saturday to take on the University of the Incarnate Word Cardinals.

In the first quarter, the Cardinals’ defense made things difficult for UTRGV. Vaqueros quarterback Aidan Jakobsohn dropped back and threw downfield, but UIW’s Patrick Batiste came up with the interception.

The Cardinals capitalized on the turnover. Quarterback Emmett Brown handed the ball off to Lontrell Turner, who found a gap and scored to put UIW on the board.

The Vaqueros looked to respond, but the Cardinals gave them another chance to take the ball away. Brown scrambled and launched a pass, but UTRGV defensive back Jordan Ford stepped in front of his receiver for the interception.

The Cardinals held UTRGV to a field goal following the turnover.

After that, UIW took control and defeated the Vaqueros 41-16.

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