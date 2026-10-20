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WEATHER ALERT

Sports

LIVE BLOG: Spurs opening night coverage

Spurs-OKC tips off at 8:30 p.m.

Max Dutton, Anchor/Reporter

Mary Rominger, Sports Anchor/Reporter

Samuel Rocha IV, Digital Journalist

San Antonio Spurs' Victor Wembanyama (1) speaks with Stephon Castle (5) on the bench in the second half of Game 6 in the Western Conference finals NBA basketball playoffs series, Thursday, May 28, 2026, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) (David J. Phillip, Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Spurs open the 2026-27 season Tuesday night by hosting the Oklahoma City Thunder, a rematch of last summer’s epic Western Conference Finals matchup.

KSAT Sports will air a Spurs season tip-off special starting at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday live from the Frost Bank Center. Catch all the excitement live on KSAT 12, KSAT Plus and KSAT.com.

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Tuesday, October 20CDT

Samuel Rocha IV
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