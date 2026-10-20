LIVE BLOG: Spurs opening night coverage Spurs-OKC tips off at 8:30 p.m. San Antonio Spurs' Victor Wembanyama (1) speaks with Stephon Castle (5) on the bench in the second half of Game 6 in the Western Conference finals NBA basketball playoffs series, Thursday, May 28, 2026, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) (David J. Phillip, Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved) SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Spurs open the 2026-27 season Tuesday night by hosting the Oklahoma City Thunder, a rematch of last summer’s epic Western Conference Finals matchup. KSAT Sports will air a Spurs season tip-off special starting at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday live from the Frost Bank Center. Catch all the excitement live on KSAT 12, KSAT Plus and KSAT.com .
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Tuesday, October 20 CDT Reader poll
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Read more Spurs coverage on KSAT: About the Authors Max Dutton headshot
Max Dutton anchors GMSA Weekends and reports for the Nightbeat. He's a born-and-raised Kansan, but he's ready to immerse himself in the San Antonio culture. He joined KSAT in 2026 after spending nearly 4 years anchoring weekday mornings at the CBS affiliate in Wichita.
Mary Rominger headshot
Mary Rominger is KSAT 12 Sports' first full-time female sports anchor and reporter.
She came to San Antonio from Mankato, Minn., where she worked as a weekend sports anchor at KEYC News Now. She has a journalism degree from Iowa State University and grew up in Southern California.
Mary enjoys golfing, sports and finding new spots around town.
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