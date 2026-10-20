NBA champion Knicks celebrate 2 titles on a banner night in Madison Square Garden

New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns waves as the Knicks 2025-26 World Champions banner is raised before an NBA basketball game between the New York Knicks and the Philadelphia 76ers Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2026, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

NEW YORK – The NBA championship banner kept rising high above everyone on the court, just like OG Anunoby did last time the New York Knicks played a meaningful game at Madison Square Garden.

And just like that night four months ago, it felt as if fans would never stop cheering.

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The Knicks celebrated their championship Tuesday with a banner night — two of them — before hosting the Philadelphia 76ers in their season opener.

Wearing white uniforms with gold trim for the occasion, the Knicks received their NBA championship rings from Hall of Famer Walt Frazier and then watched as the blue banner reading “2025-26 World Champions” rose to the rafters.

Outside of their preseason exhibition games, it was the first time the Knicks played at home since Game 4 of the NBA Finals, when Anunoby's tip-in with 1.2 seconds remaining capped off a record-setting comeback from a 29-point deficit. The highlight of the play during a montage that played on the overhead videoboard set off some of the loudest roars of the night.

Jalen Brunson began his remarks to fans Tuesday by referencing that game, thanking them for not leaving the arena early.

The Knicks finished off the San Antonio Spurs in the next game, setting off “Knicks in 5! Knicks in 5!” chants around New York that resumed Tuesday night.

Brunson told fans that the Knicks were seeking to turn the page after the team's first championship since 1973.

“But one thing I would like to say,” he added. “The joy that this city had this summer, we would love to replicate that again.”

Before raising the title banner, the NBA champions hung one at Madison Square Garden to celebrate the NBA Cup title they won last season.

The Knicks broke with tradition last December when they became the first team to win the in-season tournament and then not commemorate it with a banner. They said at the time they were looking ahead to bigger things.

They ended up getting the biggest thing possible in the rematch with the Spurs. The Knicks also defeated San Antonio in the NBA Cup final.

The NBA Cup banner went up sometime after the Sixers held their morning shootaround at the arena.

“I haven’t seen it, but I think it’s just a recognition of what our journey was like last year, you know?” coach Mike Brown said. “There were a lot of, obviously, ups and downs throughout the course of the year, and our guys rallied and figured out a way to win the NBA Cup, and then you go ahead and win the regular season final, or excuse me, the end of season final, and it’s just a recognition to not just to our guys, but to the fans out there.”

The two banners were the first hung at Madison Square Garden by the Knicks since they won the Atlantic Division title in 2012-13.

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