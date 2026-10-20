Scholar Athlete of the Week: Emma Rodriguez, Incarnate Word High School

SAN ANTONIO – Meet KSAT 12’s newest Scholar Athlete of the Week: Emma Rodriguez of Incarnate Word High School.
Rodriguez is a four-year member of the varsity swim team and three-year member of the varsity volleyball team. She also plays club volleyball.
She was named Second-Team All-District in TAPPS in 2025 and TAPPS Academic All-State in 2026. Rodriguez is the vice president of the Fuel the Fire Club, a member of the National Honor Society, the National Science Honor Society and is a student ambassador. She’s also part of the College Board National Recognition Program.
Rodriguez maintains a 4.0 grade point average and is ranked in the top 10% of her class. Rodriguez plans to attend college and major in political science.
Daniel P. Villanueva has been with KSAT 12 since 2003 and is the producer of the station's sports streaming show KSAT Sports Now. Villanueva is a graduate of St. Mary's University and is a TAPB and two-time Lone Star Emmy Award winner for sports and news. He is also a Gold Telly Award winner and a Texas Broadcast News Awards recipient.