Scholar Athlete of the Week: Emma Rodriguez, Incarnate Word High School

SAN ANTONIO – Meet KSAT 12’s newest Scholar Athlete of the Week: Emma Rodriguez of Incarnate Word High School.

Rodriguez is a four-year member of the varsity swim team and three-year member of the varsity volleyball team. She also plays club volleyball.

She was named Second-Team All-District in TAPPS in 2025 and TAPPS Academic All-State in 2026. Rodriguez is the vice president of the Fuel the Fire Club, a member of the National Honor Society, the National Science Honor Society and is a student ambassador. She’s also part of the College Board National Recognition Program.

Rodriguez maintains a 4.0 grade point average and is ranked in the top 10% of her class. Rodriguez plans to attend college and major in political science.