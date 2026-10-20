Unbeaten Smithson Valley, Boerne Champion set for District 13-5A-DI showdown

Two undefeated teams will meet Friday in a high-stakes District 13-5A Division I matchup as Smithson Valley hosts Boerne Champion in KSAT 12’s Week 9 Big Game Coverage Game of the Week.

Smithson Valley, Class 5A Division I’s back-to-back state champion, enters the game as the district’s most dominant teams. The Rangers are averaging 72 points per game while allowing fewer than seven.

The Rangers have won the last four meetings against Champion and have controlled district play this season.

“It’s our first real test and I think that we’re going to do wonderful, because if we do our job, it will be a great game,” said Boerne Champion senior middle linebacker Roman Flugence. “We’re just so much more mature, everybody’s more technically sound. We have a lot of guys who played last year and so that carried over to this year and we just been giving everybody the business.”

“It’s going to be a lot of fun, it’s going to be an electric atmosphere it’s going to be a deep playoff atmosphere over there, the same atmosphere you’d get in the third or fourth round of playoffs and so we’re extremely excited,” said Chargers football head coach Blane Ellis.

“It’s a special week, I mean got to give credit to Smithson Valley,” said Boerne Champion senior running back Caleb Farias. “They’re a great team, they’ve always been, had a great program but we’re a good team too, so it’s just going at it is as normal. We’ve been doing stuff right for the past six, seven weeks.”

That production has made slowing down coach Larry Hill’s team a major challenge for every opponent so far.

“It’s fun to play. I live for these games. I’m ready for it and we’re all ready to play,” said Smithson Valley senior running back Caleb Peagler. “It’s going to be a great game. We’re all going to be physical, defense is physical, we’re going to do what we do, and we’re all going to try to play the best of our abilities.”

Champion, however, brings its own momentum into the matchup. The Chargers are also unbeaten and have rolled through district play behind quarterback Ryder Flugence, the nation’s No. 1 football recruit in the class of 2029.

“They’re a great team, we’ve played them for the past five years, a little bit familiar with them, but they’re just another team in our path,” said Rangers junior linebacker Gunnar Shoquist.

“There’s just no weaknesses,” said Rangers football head coach Larry Hill. “They’ve got good players at every position. They’re well coached. They’ve proven that they can control the ball, they can be explosive with big plays. It’s what you would expect if a team hadn’t lost a game.”

The game carries major district title implications, with the top two teams in District 13-5A Division I facing off late in the regular season.

Kickoff is set for 7:00 p.m. Friday at Ranger Stadium.

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