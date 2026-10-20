Victor Wembanyama, Spurs teammates visit Six Flags Fiesta Texas for Fright Fest

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama and some of his teammates got into the Halloween spirit with a visit to Six Flags Fiesta Texas for Fright Fest.
But the 7-foot-4 center may have had trouble enjoying some of the park’s rides because of his height.
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Speaking Monday, a day before the Spurs’ season opener, Wembanyama joked about not being able to ride certain roller coasters.
“I didn’t do any ride. I can’t do it safely, so...,” Wembanyama joked. “... I didn’t pass the height requirement.”
Videos posted on social media show he was joined by other players, including Dylan Harper, Devin Vassell, Stephon Castle and Julian Champagnie.
>> Short offseason, big expectations as Spurs face Thunder on opening night
When asked whether he rode roller coasters as a kid, Wembanyama said he did.
“Yeah, of course,” he said.
The Spurs kick off their regular season Tuesday against the Oklahoma City Thunder at the Frost Bank Center. Tip-off is set for 8:30 p.m.
Fright Fest runs through Nov. 1 at Fiesta Texas.
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KSAT Sports will air a Spurs season tip-off special starting at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday live from the Frost Bank Center. Catch all the excitement live on KSAT 12,KSAT Plus and KSAT.com.
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