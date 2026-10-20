Victor Wembanyama, Spurs teammates visit Six Flags Fiesta Texas for Fright Fest

(David J. Phillip, Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

San Antonio Spurs' Victor Wembanyama (1) speaks with Stephon Castle (5) on the bench in the second half of Game 6 in the Western Conference finals NBA basketball playoffs series, Thursday, May 28, 2026, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama and some of his teammates got into the Halloween spirit with a visit to Six Flags Fiesta Texas for Fright Fest.

But the 7-foot-4 center may have had trouble enjoying some of the park’s rides because of his height.

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Speaking Monday, a day before the Spurs’ season opener, Wembanyama joked about not being able to ride certain roller coasters.

“I didn’t do any ride. I can’t do it safely, so...,” Wembanyama joked. “... I didn’t pass the height requirement.”

Videos posted on social media show he was joined by other players, including Dylan Harper, Devin Vassell, Stephon Castle and Julian Champagnie.

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When asked whether he rode roller coasters as a kid, Wembanyama said he did.

“Yeah, of course,” he said.

The Spurs kick off their regular season Tuesday against the Oklahoma City Thunder at the Frost Bank Center. Tip-off is set for 8:30 p.m.

Fright Fest runs through Nov. 1 at Fiesta Texas.

KSAT Sports will air a Spurs season tip-off special starting at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday live from the Frost Bank Center. Catch all the excitement live on KSAT 12,KSAT Plus and KSAT.com.

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