Enes Kanter Freedom ejected from WNBA Finals game after refusing to sit in suite Dream provided him

Dennis Rodman and Enes Freedom listen as President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally at the Choctaw Event Center, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2026, in Durant, Okla. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

ATLANTA – Enes Kanter Freedom refused to sit in a suite the Atlanta Dream and State Farm Arena arranged for the former NBA player's protection at Wednesday night's Game 3 of the WNBA Finals against the Golden State Valkyries and was removed from the game.

Freedom demanded he be allowed to sit in his purchased seat, and for the second time this season didn’t make it through a WNBA game. He posted a video at halftime saying he had been thrown out of the arena.

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“I just got kicked out of a WNBA game for the second time in a row for supporting WOMEN!” Freedom said on his post. "Let that sink in AMERICA!"

The video posted by Freedom showed him being informed at the entry gate: “If you come in you have to agree to go to the suite.”

Freedom responded: “I purchased tickets, right? Just because I purchased tickets, I would like to sit in my seat. That's all I want.”

An Atlanta police officer told Freedom: “You're free to go to the city of Atlanta streets. That's another private establishment over there. He's free to go there. He just can't be here.”

A State Farm Arena public relations official said Freedom “was offered the suite for his safety and he rejected it.”

Before the game, a State Farm Arena statement said Freedom had been offered the suite.

“Enes Kanter Freedom has contacted federal, state and local authorities, the WNBA, the Atlanta Dream and State Farm Arena officials to express concerns about his personal safety during his planned attendance at Game 3 of the WNBA Finals tonight,” the statement said. "The safety and security of our guests and team members is our highest priority.

“Following consultations with the WNBA, Dream ownership, State Farm Arena leadership and security officials, we have directed Mr. Freedom to watch tonight’s game from a private luxury suite. This arrangement is intended to address his security concerns and help provide a safe and positive experience for him and other guests. The suite will have additional security and will be his designated viewing location for the game. State police have also assigned an officer to Mr. Freedom at his request.”

Freedom announced on social media on Monday he planned to attend the game. It was his first WNBA game since late August, when he went to see Chicago host Indiana. He was ejected from the game and banned from the arena for getting into a heated interaction with Sky guard Natasha Cloud.

Freedom said he was motivated to attend the game after learning that Golden State star Gabby Williams said she would support a trans athlete playing in the league.

“As you all know, this all started with an interview featuring Gabby Williams of the Golden State Valkyries, when she said, ‘I have no problem with trans athletes playing on my team or against my team,’" Freedom said in his post. "Her words gave me so much hope and motivation to come out as a woman and officially declare for the WNBA draft. I can’t wait to watch my favorite player, the woman who inspired me to become who I am today!”

Freedom and Royce White, another former NBA player, have declared for the WNBA draft, saying they identify as women. But a person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press in August they are not eligible. WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert has since made that position public.

On Wednesday, Freedom posted a photo of himself in Atlanta and also posted a copy of a letter from Engelbert in which she said replied to a question from Indiana Rep. Marlin A. Stutzman about the eligibility of transgender athletes to play in the league.

“With respect to your questions regarding eligibility, only women are eligible to play in the WNBA and the individuals you cite in your letter are both men,” Engelbert said, referring to Freedom and White.

Kanter replied: “Apparently the WNBA still can define what a WOMAN is, but they're absolutely certain they know what a MAN is! How convenient!”

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See AP’s full WNBA coverage here