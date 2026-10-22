Former NHL player Ron Duguay dies at 69 after a bout with cancer

FILE - Marty McSorley, left, of the Los Angeles Kings winds up before shooting the puck as teammate Ron Duguay, center, blocks out New York Rangers Carey Wilson during the first period of their National Hockey League game on Monday, Feb. 27, 1989 in New York. (AP Photo/Ron Frehm, File)

NEW YORK – Ron Duguay, who played nearly 1,000 games in the NHL from the late 1970s through the ’80s, has died of cancer. He was 69.

A spokesperson for the New York Rangers said Thursday that Duguay's family informed the team of his death.

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Duguay played his first six seasons with the Rangers after they selected him with the 13th pick in the draft in 1977. The Sudbury, Ontario, native was an All-Star as a point-a-game producer in 1981-82.

A series of trades led him to spend time with the Detroit Red Wings, Pittsburgh Penguins and Los Angeles Kings with another Rangers stint, as well. Duguay finished his career in the league with 673 points in the regular season and playoffs, then played in Germany and the minors.

“The New York Rangers organization mourns the loss of Ron Duguay, one of the most popular players in franchise history,” the club said in a statement. “Ron’s signature skating style — with his hair flowing as he moved down the ice — captivated the (Madison Square) Garden faithful, and his skill, tenacity and charisma earned him the admiration of all New Yorkers. We join the hockey community in sending our condolences to Ron’s friends, family and loved ones during this difficult time.”

Duguay was known late in life away from hockey for dating former Alaska governor and 2008 Republican U.S. vice presidential nominee Sarah Palin. His family started a GoFundMe earlier this year to offset the costs of travel and treatments.

“It’s with a shattered heart but also deep peace knowing Ron is with Jesus now,” Palin posted on social media. “He fought so hard. Love never ends.”

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