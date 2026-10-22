JJ Watt signs a multi-year deal to stay as CBS' lead NFL analyst

FILE - Former NFL player J.J. Watt, left, talks with sportscaster Jim Nantz during the final round at the Masters golf tournament, April 13, 2025, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, File)

NEW YORK – JJ Watt thought the call he was getting from David Berson on Monday was about potentially breaking Jim Nantz's hand while doing a demonstration during the Buffalo Bills-Las Vegas Raiders game.

Not only did Nantz turn out to be fine, although a bit sore, but the Chairman of CBS' and Skydance's Sports Division had better news to deliver. He was making Watt the permanent lead analyst for CBS Sports' NFL coverage.

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The announcement was made Thursday morning along with Watt signing a multi-year agreement.

“It’s an incredible honor and it’s humbling,” Watt said in a video he posted on social media. “There’s only five seats that get to do this. I appreciate their trust in me and I have an absolute blast doing it every single week and I cannot wait to continue to do it.”

Watt joined play-by-play announcer Jim Nantz and sideline reporter Tracy Wolfson after Tony Romo went on leave following his July 23 arrest in Wisconsin. The former Dallas Cowboys quarterback pleaded no contest to charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

CBS announced on Oct. 2 that Romo would not return after the two sides “agreed to part ways.” Romo had been the lead game analyst for CBS’ NFL coverage since 2017.

Watt and Nantz have already had some memorable moments in the booth. Last week, Watt was showing how players try to protect the football from defensive players attempting the “Peanut Punch,” which is named after former defensive back Charles “Peanut” Tillman. Nantz tried to knock the ball from Watt, but hit his wrist hard on the football and immediately grabbed his hand.

Nantz had an ice pack on after halftime and joked that he broke his wrist, but said during interviews this week nothing was broken. Nantz is probable to be in the booth with Watt for Sunday’s game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Baltimore Ravens.

“I’ve had a front-row seat to JJ’s growth as a top-tier broadcaster, watching him tackle this role just like he did his hall-of-fame playing career,” Berson said in a statement. “He’s insightful, entertaining, passionate, meticulous in his preparation, and the ultimate teammate. He has a unique ability to see things and communicate to fans of all levels. We are thrilled to have him leading our NFL coverage.”

Watt joined CBS Sports in 2023 as a studio analyst on “The NFL Today” following a 12-year career with the Houston Texans and Arizona Cardinals. He was a three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year, a five-time All-Pro selection and the 2017 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year.

Watt moved to the booth in 2025 and called games on the No. 2 team with Ian Eagle and Evan Washburn before being moved up to the top team this season.

He is only the fourth CBS analyst since 1981. Hall of Famer John Madden held the post from 1981 through 1993, when the network lost the rights to the NFL. Phil Simms moved into the spot when CBS got the rights back in 1998 until 2016 and was followed by Romo.

Watt will also be in the booth when CBS carries Super Bowl 62 in Atlanta in February 2028.

“I’ll see you on Sunday and I’ll see you at the Super Bowl next year,” Watt said to close the video.

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