San Marcos native David Hamilton ready for World Series debut as Brewers face Rays

Milwaukee Brewers' David Hamilton reacts after lining out during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2026, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Once a dual-threat quarterback and star shortstop at San Marcos High School, 29-year-old David Hamilton will soon make his World Series debut when the Milwaukee Brewers and Tampa Bay Rays, the MLB’s top seeds, meet in the 2026 Fall Classic.

It was Hamilton’s solo bomb in Game 4 of the National League Championship Series that gave the Brewers a crucial ninth-inning insurance run that ultimately ended the Los Angeles Dodgers’ historic triple-peat quest.

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That was Hamilton’s signature “October moment,” yet the former Texas Longhorn shortstop also made an impact in both of his NLCS starts, going 4-for-7 with a walk, scoring five runs, and stealing three bases.

As the spotlight grows stronger, Hamilton is approaching his World Series debut the same way he would any other series.

“I feel like I try not to think about it too much, because I’ll get wrapped in the moment and that’s where the anxiety lives a little bit,” said Hamilton. “I’m treating this like just another series. I know it’s going to be hard with all the people and all the media, but that’s what I’m trying to do.”

Hamilton was selected by the Los Angeles Angels in the 28th round of the 2016 MLB Draft but chose instead to play college baseball at the University of Texas.

After a standout career that included a College World Series appearance and recognition as one of the top defensive prospects in the draft, the San Marcos native was chosen by the Milwaukee Brewers in the eighth round.

The Brewers traded him to the Boston Red Sox in 2021 before reuniting with him via trade this past February. The rest was history.

South Texans may remember Hamilton for his high school achievements — or recognize his father, David Hamilton Sr., who played baseball at Texas State, at that time known as Southwest Texas, from 1986-87.

Hamilton was a standout at San Marcos High School, starting at shortstop all four years and helping the Rattlers reach the regional quarterfinals for only the second time in program history.

He also played under center for the football team in his upperclassmen seasons. As a junior, the first-team all-district signal-caller rushed for more than 2,000 yards and passed for 1,000 yards with five touchdown passes.

Beginning Tuesday in Milwaukee, Hamilton will look to help the Brewers capture their first World Series title against a Tampa Bay team also set out to claim its first championship.

“I think the group of guys, these games, are really fun,” said Hamilton. “I feel like we’re always battling, we always find a way to come out on top, and we’ve got four more games to do that.”

The 2026 World Series begins Tuesday at 7 p.m.

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