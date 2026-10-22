Todd Benzinger, a member of the Cincinnati Reds' 1990 World Series championship team, dies at 63

FILE - Oakland Athletics' Jose Canseco is almost off picked off by Boston Red Sox first baseman Todd Benzinger during the first inning of a baseball game, Monday, Aug. 29, 1988, in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/Paul Sakuma, File)

CINCINNATI – Todd Benzinger, a member of the Cincinnati Reds' 1990 World Series championship team, has died. He was 63.

In an announcement Thursday, the Reds said Benzinger died on Wednesday.

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Benzinger played nine seasons in the major leagues, including with the Reds from 1989-91 that included that title run.

In its statement, the team said Benzinger “will be remembered with great affection and gratitude for his place in one of the most memorable chapters in Reds history.” It noted his regular participation in multiple functions such as the Reds Caravan, Reds Fantasy Camp, Reds Legends Remember program and Redsfest.

“Todd will forever be remembered by Reds fans for catching the final out of the 1990 World Series, but those of us who had the privilege of knowing him will remember so much more," said Rick Walls, executive director of the Reds Hall of Fame Museum. "Todd remained close to the Cincinnati community and was a tremendous friend to the Reds Hall of Fame and Museum, generously participating in our events and sharing his time with fans. We will miss his friendship, his kindness and his presence in our community.”

Benzinger made his major league debut with the Boston Red Sox in 1987 and also had stints with the Kansas City Royals, Los Angeles Dodgers and San Francisco Giants, his final season in the majors coming in 1995.

Benzinger also worked as manager of Class-A Dayton in 2009-10, and had remained active in youth baseball in New Richmond, Ohio, where he went to high school.

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