How Madison Mavericks long snapper balances football and Type 1 diabetes

SAN ANTONIO – Madison Mavericks senior long snapper Gabriel Paz is living with Type 1 diabetes, a condition that makes his football journey different from those of many of his teammates. Managing the disease requires constant attention, preparation and support from his family and coaches.

“When they said that he had Type 1 diabetes, what was the initial reaction? We were in shock. Devastated,” said Paz’s parents.

Matthew Paz, Gabe’s father, said he noticed changes in his son’s behavior before the diagnosis.

“We had a weekend together. That was not him. He was a very well-behaved, very well-mannered young man, always doing the right thing, never giving us trouble. And that weekend, he was just defiant and defiant. ‘I’m sleepy. I’m tired.’ And I don’t think he ate that weekend, to be honest with you,” Matthew Paz said.

He said he met his family at the doctor’s office after learning what was happening.

“When I found out, I met them at the doctor’s office, and the doctor told us. He just gave me a big hug. That’s why he was being that way, and we didn’t know that. I just thought, ‘OK, he’s going through puberty,’” Matthew Paz said.

He added that the family never expected to face another diabetes diagnosis.

“We never thought we’d have a second child with diabetes. Never thought in a million years,” he said.

Gabe’s younger sister, Ava Paz, also has Type 1 diabetes.

“It’s very rare for two siblings to have it. It’s like hitting the lottery, basically, but in a negative way,” Matthew Paz said.

Gabe was diagnosed in middle school, but Type 1 diabetes has not stopped him from playing football. He must remain prepared for sudden changes in his blood sugar levels, which can affect how he feels and performs.

“For me, I would say it’s about 150 to the low 200s because I start to feel, like, not good, probably at 90 or 100, sometimes 120. I start sweating. I get all shaky, just can’t really think. My heart starts beating and all that,” Gabe said.

He also described how high blood sugar affects him.

“Whenever I’m high, my stomach, it just feels like — I feel nauseous,” he said.

His parents said managing the condition is a team effort that requires discipline, planning and caution.

“Every game, he has a bag of supplies, and honestly, I carry a bag when I’m sitting in the stands because you never know,” said Jennifer Paz, Gabe’s mother.

Matthew Paz said the family brings supplies to help address changes in Gabe’s blood sugar when he’s on the field.

“Sugar gummies to get (his blood sugar) up faster or juice. Or we have emergency prep in case he drops too low or too high,” he said.

Gabe’s football coach, Myles Duelm, said the coaching staff works with athletic trainers to help ensure Gabe can participate safely.

“Our job as the coaching staff, in conjunction and partnership with our athletic trainers, is to make sure that Gabe is safe and that Gabe has everything that he needs to participate fully and safely,” Duelm said.

Despite the precautions, managing diabetes can come with unexpected challenges.

Matthew Paz said problems with Gabe’s diabetes equipment can cause his blood sugar to rise unexpectedly.

“Bad days are when the Dex pod does not work. It malfunctions and stops giving him insulin, and he rises high. By that time, he’s off the charts, and there’s no number anymore,” he said.

“Of course, we have alarms. We think everything is going fine. We know he’s squared away, but the pod goes out. Nothing against the company. It happens,” Matthew Paz said.

Gabe also said playing football can sometimes cause his glucose sensor to come loose.

“During games, sometimes I get hit. My sensor falls off. Can’t put it back on until I get home and shower,” he said.

His teammates and coaches have known about his condition since he joined the team.

“They know that I have Type 1. Worst-case scenario, I go to the trainers, really. With me, if I got to tell coach anything, just, ‘I got to leave practice for a little bit,’ then I’ll come back once I’m better,” he said.

For Gabe, playing football means balancing his commitment to the game with the daily responsibility of managing his health.

The Paz family hopes sharing his story will raise awareness of Type 1 diabetes, particularly among young people living with the condition.

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