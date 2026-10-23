Knicks say using championship rings in an email to fool employees was an 'unfortunate mistake'

New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson, center, shows his ring to his father Rick Brunson before an NBA basketball game between the New York Knicks and the Philadelphia 76ers Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2026, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

NEW YORK – Madison Square Garden says an email that led employees to believe they were selecting a Knicks championship ring but instead was a phishing attempt was an “unfortunate mistake.”

The company added Friday that more than 275 players and employees will still be getting rings as planned.

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Knicks players received the rings they earned by winning the NBA championship on Tuesday night before their season-opening loss to Philadelphia. On Thursday, The Athletic reported that assistant coaches did not get rings that night.

The report also stated that in September, MSG employees received an email reading: “Congratulations, your Employee Championship Ring is here.” It showed a graphic with two ring styles that could be selected, but those who clicked on the link at the bottom of the email were forced to attend a mandatory cybersecurity class.

“The company had previously sent out an email to its corporate team as a simulation of a phishing attack designed to strengthen our security against hackers. MSG was recently hacked and extorted using an employee login and password obtained through a similar phishing attack. Using the rings as a lure to gain employees attention was an unfortunate mistake," a Madison Square Garden spokesperson said in a statement.

"The company is gifting more than 275 championship rings and jewelry to players, coaches, employees and other members of the Knicks family, worth more than $3.7 million, in recognition of their contributions and celebrating this achievement.”

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