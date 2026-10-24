Amen Thompson blocks Wembanyama in final second as the Rockets beat the Spurs 114-110 in Austin

San Antonio Spurs forward/center Victor Wembanyama, center, reaches for a rebound with Houston Rockets guard Amen Thompson, left, during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Austin, Texas, Friday, Oct. 23, 2026. (AP Photo/Stephen Spillman)

AUSTIN, Texas – Amen Thompson blocked Victor Wembanyama’s game-tying layup attempt with less than a second remaining and the Houston Rockets held on to beat the San Antonio Spurs 114-110 on Friday night.

Fred VanVleet made two free throws for the final points after Thompson turned away the 7-foot-4 Wembanyama in the lane as the Rockets started their season with two victories.

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Kevin Durant had 20 points, seven rebounds and six assists in a homecoming game for the former University of Texas star. Thompson had 20 points and 10 rebounds.

Wembanyama had 25 points and 13 rebounds but San Antonio fell to 0-2. He banked in a long 3-pointer on the possession before the 6-7 Thompson’s block, but it didn’t count because Spurs coach Mitch Johnson had called timeout with 5 seconds left before Wembanyama released the ball.

Alperen Sengun scored 29 points, including eight straight in the fourth quarter, for the Rockets. The 6-11, 243-pound Sengun muscled his way inside to create layups and free throws.

The Spurs consider Austin part of a mega region that they’ve cultivated for several years. They have played games here every season since 2022-23, a total of nine. Two more are scheduled for February.

Though it was a Spurs home game, Durant had his share of fans. He was national college player of the year for Texas in 2006-07. Durant made a critical 3-point shot with 1:34 remaining.

Dylan Harper had 20 points, including a driving dunk that left the Spurs trailing by two with 46 seconds left.

VanVleet made a long 3-pointer just ahead of the halftime buzzer to tie the game at 59. Before that, the Spurs scored nine points in three possessions starting at the 1:21 mark. Wembanyama made a three-point play inside, Julian Champagnie hit a corner 3, and Wembanyama elevated to convert a pass from Stephon Castle into dunk while getting fouled.

Up next

Rockets: At Atlanta on Saturday night.

Spurs: At Dallas on Saturday night.

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AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA