Mavericks lose Cooper Flagg with shoulder injury following hard foul in 1st half against Pacers

Players from the Dallas Mavericks and the Indiana Pacers scuffle after a hard foul during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Indianapolis, Friday, Oct. 23, 2026. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

INDIANAPOLIS – A jarring flagrant foul knocked Cooper Flagg awkwardly to the floor and eventually out of the game Friday night.

Now it's unclear whether the Dallas star will miss any more time.

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Last season's NBA Rookie of the Year did not play in the second half of Dallas' 121-105 victory Friday night over the Indiana Pacers after landing hard on his left shoulder after Aaron Nesmith tried to block his shot from behind to prevent a breakaway dunk.

Instead, Flagg landed hard on his shoulder.

“Cooper has left shoulder soreness, he'll be evaluated in the next couple of days,” Mavericks coach Dusty May said before addressing whether Flagg needed an MRI. “I really don't know. I saw him in the locker room, he's in good spirits. We'll know in the next couple days what's next.”

Flagg did not speak to reporters following the game.

He was off to a fast start in his second pro season. Two days after scoring 32 points to become the highest scoring teenager in a season opener in league history, Flagg was on pace for his first triple double of the season. He finished with 14 points, five rebounds and six assists in 17 minutes.

But it was how he left that had everyone talking and scuffling as Mavericks players came to the defense of their hurting teammate.

Forward Naji Marshall confronted Nesmith under the basket, drawing players from both teams into a brief fray. After a replay review, the refs assessed double technical fouls to Nesmith and Marshall. Flagg then made 1 of 2 free throws and continued to rub his shoulder as he walked toward the locker room.

Two Mavericks players also appeared to leave the bench though May said he thought both went to check on Flagg, perhaps avoiding any disciplinary action from the league.

“Look, Nesmith is a great guy, a heck of a player. I've known him since he was in high school," said May, who reached two NCAA Final Fours and won last year's national championship just a few blocks away from Gainbridge Fieldhouse. “Obviously, an unfortunate play. Hopefully, Coop's fine.”

Another brief scuffle broke out between the teams near midcourt in the second half though it led to technicals or flagrant fouls. Pacers coach Rick Carlisle noted that Indiana has now played two games that have resulted in multiple scuffles.

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