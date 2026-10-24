Texas A&M defeated by Alabama, ending Tide’s two-game skid

Texas A&M head coach Mike Elko, center, looks on during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Alabama, Saturday, Oct. 24, 2026, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Keelon Russell threw for 311 yards and three touchdowns, including a pair of fourth-quarter scores that helped Alabama pull away, and the 13th-ranked Crimson Tide beat Texas A&M 31-20 on Saturday to end a two-game skid.

The Tide (6-2, 4-2 Southeastern Conference) entered the teams’ first meeting since 2023 coming off losses to Georgia and Tennessee. Alabama trailed 20-17 in the second half before taking control with a fourth-down stop and two scoring drives.

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Russell completed 19 of 30 passes with an interception, and he found Daniel Hill, Marshall Pritchett and Kalen Edwards for TDs. His No. 1 target was Rico Scott, who finished with six receptions for 156 yards as Alabama played a second consecutive game without Ryan Coleman-Williams (knee).

Alabama’s defense came through, with no play bigger than Dijon Lee Jr.’s 39-yard interception return for a touchdown in the first quarter. The Tide allowed 278 total yards.

Marcel Reed threw picks on Texas A&M’s first two possessions and later lost a fumble, continuing a trend of committing too many turnovers in league games. He finished with 163 yards passing and a touchdown. He also ran for a score.

Reed bounced back from his rough start with a TD pass to Mario Craver and a scoring run that put Texas A&M ahead 14-10.

The Aggies (4-4, 1-4) were up 20-17 to start the fourth, but then Alabama took over.

The Crimson Tide forced a fumble by Reed on fourth-and-1 to take over at midfield. Three plays later, Russell connected with Scott for 38 yards, moving Alabama to the Texas A&M 5.

Russell found Pritchett to put Alabama ahead for good. After Alabama forced a three-and-out, Russell created some cushion with the TD pass to Edwards.

Alabama’s thin secondary takes two more hits

Alabama’s secondary got thinner with the suspension of Dre Kirkpatrick Jr. and the ejection of Red Morgan.

Just before kickoff, the Tide confirmed that Kirkpatrick was suspended for violating team rules. It was his second suspension at Alabama; he missed the final seven games of the 2025 season after an on-campus arrest.

Morgan was ejected for targeting midway through the second quarter. Morgan threw his gloves and had to be consoled on the bench by Coleman-Williams.

Alabama already was playing without top cornerback Zabien Brown because of a leg injury.

The takeaway

Texas A&M: The Aggies have lost of five in SEC play after making the College Football Playoff last season and bringing back Reed and Craver.

Alabama: Kalen DeBoer’s program staved off its first three-game losing streak since 2007, Nick Saban’s first season as coach.

Up next

Texas A&M has an open date before playing at South Carolina on Nov. 7.

Alabama also has a week off before playing at No. 18 LSU on Nov. 7.