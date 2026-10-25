Brazil's Olympic skiing champion Pinheiro Braathen wins season-opening giant slalom

Brazil's Lucas Pinheiro Braathen celebrates winning an alpine ski, men's World Cup giant slalom as third-placed Switzerland's Marco Odermatt applauds in the background, in Soelden, Austria, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026. (AP Photo/Alessandro Trovati)

SÖLDEN – SÖThe Brazilian skier who earned South America its first medal at the Winter Olympics remains unbeatable in giant slalom. Lucas Pinheiro Braathen won the season-opener on the Rettenbach glacier on Sunday to extend his winning streak in the discipline to four races, a streak that began with his gold at last season’s Milan Cortina Games.

The Norwegian-born Pinheiro Braathen added to his first-run advantage and finished nearly a half-second ahead of the two Swiss skiers who completed the podium.

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Olympic slalom champion Loic Meillard finished second, 0.48 seconds behind, and five-time defending overall champion Marco Odermatt came third, 0.49 back.

American racer River Radamus moved up from 15th after the first run to finish fourth, 0.82 behind.

After his second run, Pinheiro Braathen held his arms out wide in celebration and yelled toward the crowd, which featured a small group of spectators waving Brazilian flags.

The course was shortened due to strong winds on the upper portion of the Rettenbach glacier and the race was held in flat light.

Pinheiro Braathen is unbeaten in giant slalom since his Olympic breakthrough, having also won the final two World Cup GS races last season to seal the season-long discipline title. He switched nationalities two years ago to represent his mother’s home country.

Pineheiro Braathen's slalom victory in Levi, Finland, nearly a year ago was Brazil's first World Cup victory in Alpine skiing. He now has nine career World Cup wins — including four since he started representing Brazil.

Atle Lie McGrath stood fifth after the first run but lost control early in his second run.

Marco Schwarz lost control shortly into the opening run and went through a gate.

On Saturday, Paula Moltzan claimed her first career World Cup victory in the women’s opener; while Mikaela Shiffrin finished seventh.

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