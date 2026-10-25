Roadrunners don helmet decals to pay tribute to airman who died while rappelling at Alamodome

FILE: Former UTSA Roadrunners quarterback Dalton Sturm (14) warms up before the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 10, 2016, in Fort Collins, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

NEW ORLEANS – UTSA football added new decals to their helmets as part of the athletics department’s tribute to Tech. Sgt. Ian Patterson, who died last week at the Alamodome during a rappelling demonstration.

Honor and Remember #Ubuntu https://t.co/6BbFrryTVj — UTSA Football 🏈 (@UTSAFTBL) October 24, 2026

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The navy decals, placed at the center back of the helmet, read “PATTY,” an affectionate nickname for the late airman.

Patterson was a Tactical Air Control Party instructor assigned to the 6th Combat Training Squadron, Detachment 2, at Joint Base San Antonio. He served in the Air Force for 15 years and was recognized in 2022 as the Air Force Special Warfare Enlisted Instructor of the Year at the Headquarters Air Force level.

>> What we know about the airman who died after rappelling from the Alamodome before UTSA-Navy football game

Patterson fell last Saturday while rappelling from the rafters of the Alamodome ahead of the Roadrunners’ game against Navy, as part of UTSA’s annual Salute to Service Members and Veterans night.

The 6th Combat Training Squadron paused all rappel training and demonstrations following Patterson’s death until further notice, an Air Force spokesperson told KSAT.

>> Why did UTSA, Navy still play football after an airman fell while rappelling from the Alamodome pregame?

Friends and family described Patterson as a soldier, a friend, and above all, a family man.

“You were so loved. You are going to be so missed,” friend Tyler Hsu said. “You were such a great friend to everyone here and to me.”

>> Friends, family remember Air Force Tech. Sgt. Ian Patterson after fatal Alamodome fall

The decal was worn Saturday night during the Roadrunners’ game at Tulane. It is unclear whether the decal will remain on the helmets for the remainder of the season.

UTSA said in a news release that it expressed its respect, solidarity and support for Patterson’s family, fellow airmen and all those affected by his death.

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