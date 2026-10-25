Rodgers throws TD pass in Paris as Steelers beat Saints 16-10 in NFL's regular-season France debut

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) looks to pass during an NFL football game against New Orleans Saints in Saint-Denis, outside Paris, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)

SAINT-DENIS – Aaron Rodgers threw one touchdown pass and Chris Boswell kicked three field goals in Pittsburgh’s 16-10 win over the New Orleans Saints on Sunday in the NFL’s first regular-season game in France.

Jaylen Warren rushed for 101 yards and Rodgers completed 19 of 30 passes for 212 yards and scrambled for a key first down late in fourth quarter as the Steelers (5-2) won their third straight game.

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Linebacker Payton Wilson had a red zone interception of Tyler Shough in the third quarter and the Saints (2-5) couldn’t recover. New Orleans rushed for just 18 yards.

With the Saints threatening on their opening drive of the second half, Wilson stepped in front of a short pass intended for Chris Olave. The Steelers got in field-goal position and Boswell was good from 39 yards for a 16-10 lead.

Patrick Queen sacked Shough on third down to stall a New Orleans with under seven minutes left in the fourth quarter.

Shough completed 30 of 38 passes for 278 yards, one touchdown and the interception.

Just before halftime, Rodgers was sacked by Carl Granderson on third down, and with 15 seconds left and no timeouts, the Steelers offense ran to the sideline. Boswell sprinted on and kicked a 47-yard field goal to give Pittsburgh a 13-10 lead at the half.

Rodgers’ 4-yard touchdown pass to 6-foot-7, 265-pound tight end Darnell Washington — with 5-foot-11 cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry in coverage — put the Steelers up 10-3.

Earlier on the drive, Rodgers moved in the pocket and found DK Metcalf for a 51-yard completion to the New Orleans 4. NFL France called it “quel caviar d’Aaron Rodgers.”

The Saints then tied it at 10-10 on Tyler Shough’s 1-yard touchdown pass to Devaughn Vele on fourth-and-goal from the 1.

Attendance was 78,488 at Stade de France.

Injuries

Steelers: S DeShon Elliott was active for the first time in a year after returning from a knee injury.

Saints: CB Kool-Aid McKinstry was cleared to return after a concussion evaluation in the first half ... RB CJ Donaldson left in the first half and was later ruled out... S Justin Reid was ruled out of the game early in the second half ... rookie Jeremiah Wright started in place of right guard Cesar Ruiz (knee)

Up next

Steelers: Host the Cleveland Browns before a bye in Week 9.

Saints: Bye week.

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