UIW dominates McNeese in 38-6 win

SAN ANTONIO – UIW rolled past McNeese 38-6 on Saturday, using an early offensive spark and a key defensive takeaway to set the tone.

The Cardinals (3-4, 2-2 Southland Conference) got on the board first with a trick play on the first drive. Quarterback Emmet Brown tossed the ball to Roy Alexander, who threw it back to Brown. Brown then connected with Dane Farley near the Cowboys 5-yard line. Farley would run it in for a touchdown to give UIW a 7-0 lead after the extra point.

Later in the first quarter, UIW defensive back Patrick Batiste intercepted a pass from McNeese quarterback Brady Barrier. The interception marked Batiste’s second in two weeks.

Rain moved into the game in the second quarter, but the Cardinals continued to find the end zone.

Brown connected with Alexander for another touchdown, extending UIW’s lead to 14-0.

UIW went on to secure a 38-6 victory over the Cowboys for the second win in two weeks.

The Cardinals next host Northwestern State University at 1 p.m. Oct. 31.