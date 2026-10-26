Kane becomes first Englishman in 25 years to win Ballon d'Or and Putellas wins her third

England's soccer player Harry Kane wins the trophy for striker of the year during the Ballon d'Or ceremony at the London Palladium Theatre in London, England, Monday, Oct. 26, 2026 . (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

LONDON – Harry Kane became the first Englishman in 25 years to win the Ballon d’Or on Monday thanks to his prolific scoring last season.

Kane scored 73 goals for club and country last season — he was Europe's top scorer — and smashed scoring records in Germany and at the World Cup, where he captained England to a third-place finish.

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The Bayern Munich star says the achievement was built on so much more.

“Anything is possible with hard work, when no one else is watching, to go through the ups and downs, to learn through resilience, determination and self-belief,” an emotional Kane said in a message to young boys and girls, after reflecting on his early career struggles.

“My journey wasn’t straightforward. I wasn’t the kid who went straight to the top. I had to experience the downs,” he added. “I had to fight my way to be the very best right now. I hope that can give you inspiration as well.”

The 33-year-old Kane was followed in the voting by Kylian Mbappé, Lamine Yamal — voted best young talent for a third straight year — 2024 winner Rodri and record eight-time winner Lionel Messi.

Kane thanked his teammates, coaches, parents, children — “It's past your bedtime” — and wife Kate, "my best friend. We’ve been through ups and downs for sure. You’re my biggest supporter. You always want the best for me.”

He led Bayern to the Bundesliga and German Cup double, scoring a hat trick against Stuttgart in the cup final.

At the World Cup, he scored six times to pass Gary Lineker as England’s all-time leading World Cup scorer and place himself among the all-time top five in tournament history. They lost to Argentina in the semifinals but beat Mbappé's France for third place, England's best World Cup placing in 60 years.

An Englishman hadn’t won the Ballon d’Or since Michael Owen in 2001.

England coach Thomas Tuchel said the Three Lions were “lucky to have you as our leader.”

“I ran out of superlatives to describe your performances a long time ago, but I’m delighted to see that you have now been formally recognized by the football world,” Tuchel said.

Monday’s ceremony was held in London for the first time in recognition of the inaugural winner 70 years ago, England’s Stanley Matthews in 1956.

Putellas hat trick of awards

Earlier, Spain star Alexia Putellas won her third women’s Ballon d’Or after leading her former club Barcelona to multiple trophies last season including the Women’s Champions League.

Putellas, who joined London City Lionesses in the offseason, also helped Spain win the Women’s Nations League last December.

The 32-year-old midfielder ended Spain teammate Aitana Bonmati’s three-year reign.

Putellas won the prestigious award in back-to-back seasons — 2021 and ‘22 — before tearing her ACL and seeing Bonmati rise to stardom. Bonmati, who completed her women’s Ballon d’Or three-peat in 2025, was not on this year’s shortlist after breaking her leg in December.

Putellas urged young boys and girls to approach the sport with “love and passion."

“Believe in yourself, that’s the most important thing,” she said. “If you have a dream, go for it, even if at some point you have to start from zero.”

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See AP’s full soccer coverage here