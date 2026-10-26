Scholar Athlete of the Week: Lorena Gomez, Incarnate Word High School

SAN ANTONIO – Meet KSAT 12’s newest Scholar Athlete of the Week: Lorena Gomez of Incarnate Word High School.

Gomez is the team captain and four-year member of the varsity volleyball team. She’s also a member of the varsity basketball team and she plays sand and club volleyball. She’s the president of the Pilates Club, the vice president of the Gardening Club, the Parliamentarian of the Student Council, a member of the National Honor Society, the choir and is a student ambassador. Gomez maintains a 4.3 grade point average. She plans to play collegiate volleyball, major in political science, attend law school and become a lawyer.