Scholar Athlete of the Week: Lorena Gomez, Incarnate Word High School

SAN ANTONIO – Meet KSAT 12’s newest Scholar Athlete of the Week: Lorena Gomez of Incarnate Word High School.
Gomez is the team captain and four-year member of the varsity volleyball team. She’s also a member of the varsity basketball team and she plays sand and club volleyball. She’s the president of the Pilates Club, the vice president of the Gardening Club, the Parliamentarian of the Student Council, a member of the National Honor Society, the choir and is a student ambassador. Gomez maintains a 4.3 grade point average. She plans to play collegiate volleyball, major in political science, attend law school and become a lawyer.
Daniel P. Villanueva has been with KSAT 12 since 2003 and is the producer of the station's sports streaming show KSAT Sports Now. Villanueva is a graduate of St. Mary's University and is a TAPB and two-time Lone Star Emmy Award winner for sports and news. He is also a Gold Telly Award winner and a Texas Broadcast News Awards recipient.