Harlandale hosts Brackenridge in pivotal District 14-5A-2 showdown
The Brackenridge Eagles will face the Harlandale Indians in KSAT 12’s Game of the Week.
The home-side Harlandale Indians are 5-3 overall and sitting in third place in District 14-5A-2 with a 5-1 mark. Sam Houston beat Harlandale last Friday night 32-27 to snap the Indians’ five-game winning streak.
Harlandale can still win the district title if they can beat Brackenridge and then top first-place McCollum (6-2, 6-0 district) in the annual Frontier Bowl in the final week of the regular season.
Brackenridge enters this district clash 6-2 on the season and 4-2 in District 14-5A-2. They’ve won four in a row and sit just behind Harlandale in the district standings.
Both teams are playoff bound, but Brackenridge wants to play spoiler. If they win, they will jump above Harlandale in the district standings and ruin the Indians’ hopes of winning a district crown.
Harlandale will host Brackenridge on Friday at 7 p.m. at Harlandale Memorial Stadium.
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About the Authors Larry Ramirez headshot
Larry Ramirez joined the KSAT 12 sports team in October 2004.
Mark Mendez headshot
Mark Mendez is a veteran sports photojournalist who has spent 32 years at KSAT 12 capturing some of the biggest moments in sports and news.
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