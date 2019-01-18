AAF a league of opportunity for players and coaches

SAN ANTONIO - Whether it's an eight year NFL vet looking to get back to football's highest level, or a player looking for their first chance in the pros, the Alliance of American Football is the road many are taking to get there.

The Orlando Apollos is one of the new teams in the Alliance. As much as it's an opportunity for players to stay on the field, it keeps guys like former Dallas Cowboys defensive lineman Jim Jeffcoat involved in the game. Jeffcoat was an assistant coach for the Cowboys, along with several college programs. He is now the Apollos' defensive line coach.

"This is an opportunity league and this gives these kids the opportunity to play professional football," Jeffcoat said. "I'm glad coach Spurrier gave me the opportunity to coach these guys. I'm excited for the season and excited about my players."

Yes, that coach Spurrier.

After retiring from South Carolina mid-way through the 2015 season, Steve Spurrier hadn't coached. When the opportunity came open to coach the Apollos presented itself, he jumped at the chance.

"This opportunity came up and it was just too good to turn down," Spurrier said.

With countless college and pro connections, Spurrier is another big name that's adding validity to the new league, all while helping players and coaches develop.

"Its an opportunity for these guys to, if they really play well, get to the NFL. Some of our coaches may get better jobs after this. Again, its an opportunity spring football league and I think the alliance can be here a long time," Spurrier said.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.