After IR: January 20, 2019

SAN ANTONIO - ICYMI: This past weekend's top sports headlines

SPURS CLIPPED AT HOME

The San Antonio Spurs rode into AT&T Center winners of their last two contests, but the Los Angeles Clippers put a stop to any ideas of a win streak, stopping the Spurs 103-95 Sunday night. San Antonio started slow and fell into an 18 point hole early in the second quarter. DeMar Derozan's offensive struggles continued, going 4-16 from the field and logging only eight points. LaMarcus Aldridge led the Spurs with 30 points. The Silver and Black return to action Wednesday night on the road at Philadelphia.

LOCAL PRODUCTS ARE SUPER BOWL BOUND

The Los Angeles Rams are headed to the Super Bowl, which means John Jay product and former Texas A&M wide receiver Josh Reynolds will play on professional football's biggest stage. Reynolds played a big role in the Ram's 26-23 win, catching four passes for 74 yards. Other San Antonio products on the Rams include Cibolo Steel's Malcom Brown and MacAurthurs Ramon Richards. Brown was out due to injury, Richards is on the practice squad. The Super Bowl apperance is the Ram's fourth in franchise history and first since 2001.

PATRIOTS DYNASTY CONTINUES

For the third consecutive season and ninth time under head coach Bill Belichick, the New England Patriots are headed to the Super Bowl. This year, the Kansas City Chiefs fell victim to Tom Brady's playoff herioics as the Patriots topped Kansas City 37-31 in overtime at Arrowhead Stadium. New England got the ball to start the overtime period and Brady promtply led his offense down the field, setting up Rex Burkhead's game-winning 2-yard touchdown plunge.

RAMPAGE STUMBLE NORTH OF THE BORDER

The San Antonio Rampage saw its four game win streak snapped over the weekend, falling twice to the Manitoba Moose by final scores of 4-1 and 4-2. Four different Manitoba players combined to score in the two games and scored seven straight goals against San Antonio in this weekend's matchups. The Rampage are back on the road Tuesday night at Milwaukee before returning home for a two game tilt against San Diego and Stockton Friday and Saturday.

