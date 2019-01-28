After IR: January 27, 2019

SAN ANTONIO - ICYMI: This weekend's top sports headlines:

SPURS STREAK ACROSS WEEKEND.

The San Antonio Spurs went 2-0 over the weekend, topping the New Orleans Pelicans 126-114 on Saturday night. LaMarcus Aldridge led the way with 28 points and 12 rebounds despite a sore left wrist. The Spurs continued their winning ways Sunday night, taking down the Washington Wizards 132-119.

SAFC OPENS TRAINING CAMP

San Antonio FC opened the 2019 training camp last Friday. After barely missing out on the postseason in 2018, SAFC looks to get back on track this year with a re-tooled roster. The club returns to the pitch next Saturday with a friendly against Incarnate Word at Toyota Field. SAFC opens the regular season at home March 9 against Phoenix Rising FC.

RAMS, PATRIOTS ARRIVE IN ATLANTA

We're less than a week from away from Super Bowl 53 with the Los Angeles Rams and New England Patriots arriving in Atlanta on Sunday. The Patriots made their usual statment when they touched down in their team plane embazoned with their team logo. Rams defensive coordinator Wade Phillips channeled his inner Bum Phillips, rocking a Cowboy hat as he hopped on the team's charter at LAX.

