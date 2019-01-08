Aggies, Longhorns end football seasons ranked in AP Top 25

SAN ANTONIO - After dominating their respective bowl games, the Texas Longhorns and Texas A&M Aggies finished the college football season ranked in the final Associated Press Top 25 poll.

Texas ends the year ranked No. 9 while the Aggies check in at No. 16. Its the first time since the end of the 2012 season that both programs finished ranked. That was also Texas' last appearance in the season-ending poll. Its the Aggies' first appearance since 2013.

FULL AP POLL

1) Clemson (15-0)

2) Alabama (14-1)

3) Ohio State (13-1)

4) Oklahoma (12-2)

5) Notre Dame (12-1)

6) LSU (10-3)

T7) Georgia (11-3)

T7) Florida (10-3)

9) Texas (10-4)

10) Washington State (11-2) {Alamo Bowl Champions}

11) UCF (12-1)

12) Kentucky (10-3)

13) Washington (10-4)

14) Michigan (10-3)

15) Syracuse (10-3)

16) Texas A&M (9-4)

17) Penn State (9-4)

18) Fresno State (12-2)

19) Army (11-2)

20) West Virginia (8-4)

21) Northwestern (9-5)

22) Utah State (11-2)

23) Boise State (10-3)

24) Cincinnati (11-3)

25) Iowa (9-4)

