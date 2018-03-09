Alamo Heights battles, but comes up short in boys state semifinal; Somerset in action today

SAN ANTONIO - The Alamo Heights Mules battled, but ultimately fell short in their 5A state semifinal boys basketball game late Thursday night at the Alamodome.

Alamo Heights entered the game against Justin Northwest as an underdog, but hung with the No. 2 ranked team in the state through most of the first half.

The Mules trailed by three points at the end of the first quarter, but a late run by the Texans in the second quarter put them ahead 33-23 at halftime.

Alamo Heights went down by 16 points in the third quarter, but cut the lead in the fourth quarter to 59-50.

That was the closest the Mules got as they lost, 65-54, in front of more than 10,000 fans, most wearing blue and gold.

Alamo Heights was led by senior guard Brandon Johnson, who scored 20 points.

“That’s a great team on the other side, but I love our guys effort, I love playing with these guys,” Johnson said. “I wouldn’t have traded this game for anything else in the world.”

Alamo Heights ends its season with an impressive 32-7 record. This was the Mules first trip to the state tournament since 2012.

Follow RJ on Twitter I Email story ideas to rmarquez@ksat.com

Somerset in action today

The Somerset Bulldogs are in the state high school basketball tournament for the first time in school history.

Somerset will face defending state champion Silsbee in the Class 4A state semifinals Friday afternoon in the Alamodome.

The Bulldogs have been waiting for this moment for years. The school sold out of their allotted 600 tickets in four hours. They then got another 300 tickets and have already sold out of those, too.

Somerset ISD also gave students an early release on Friday so the community could make the game.

Tip-off is set for 3 p.m. from the Alamodome.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.