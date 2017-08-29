Alamodome offers to host Texans season opener in Harvey aftermath

SAN ANTONIO - As massive flooding continues to devastate the Houston area, San Antonio city officials said they have reached out to the Texans about hosting the team’s season opening game on Sept. 10.

Michael Sawaya, executive director of convention and sports facilities, released a statement about the Alamodome reaching out to the Texans organization about hosting the team’s season opener against Jacksonville.

“We have not been contacted about the possibility of moving the Texans season opener to the Alamodome. However, we have made NRG Stadium management and the Texans aware that we could host the game if they should need to relocate for Sunday, Sept. 10.”

In 2005, the Alamodome hosted three New Orleans Saints games in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina.

The Texans relocated to the Dallas Cowboys practice facility in Frisco after Harvey hit the city.

There has been no official word from the Texans or the NFL when the team will be able to return to Houston.

