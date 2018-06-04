Antonian Apaches' girls bowling team makes history

SAN ANTONIO - From second place at regionals to state champs, the Antonian College Preparatory High School girls bowling team became the first private school to win the Texas Bowling Centers Association state title.

The Apaches entered state competitions as the last-seeded team at 12th, head coach Joe Vito said he told his team this is what they’re here for.

“I told them we are just as good as first right now, first or 12th. We had that mindset, just to get there and take one step at a time,” Vito said.

After taking down four public schools, the Apaches brought home the title and made history.

“Being a private school that’s never bowled in the championship match before, that was a good experience for us. With dedication and determination, you can get the job done,” Vito said.

Senior Sonja Ortiz said it was an amazing experience to win state since some of the girls on the team had been working toward this moment since their freshman year.

“We knew what we had to do, we all stepped up and were able to accomplish our goal,” Ortiz said.

Senior Leanna Martinez said none of the girls on the team had any past bowling experience prior to joining the team.

“Coming in as freshmen, we didn’t know how to bowl. So, it’s the biggest accomplishment for us knowing other teams had players on their teams that had been bowling since they were 5 years old,” Martinez said.

The Apaches will compete in the 2018 U.S. High School Bowling National Championship on June 23-25 in Fairview Heights, Illinois.

